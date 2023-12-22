Dad First! Bradley Cooper Rushes Out Of Maestro Press Conference After Emergency Call From Daughter!

Bradley Cooper has his priorities straight! And that means putting work on hold to be there for his little girl!

On Thursday afternoon, the 48-year-old cut a press conference for his new movie Maestro short when about 20 minutes into the chatter he got an emergency call from his daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper‘s school. Oh no!

Understand what a big deal these pressers are for a movie like Maestro — the type of film released at the end of the year and is going for that huge Oscar bump? A passion project he directed and starred in? This isn’t just a junket!

But still, the actor excused himself immediately, telling the conductors:

“So sorry. The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going. Is that all right?”

He left the room for a few minutes to speak to his 6-year-old’s school faculty — and eventually came back with some news:

“I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs… I have to apply something that they won’t allow… I have to do it, so it’s like a 10 minute walk.”

He left his costars to do the press conference on their own while he went to tend to his and his ex Irina Shayk‘s little girl. Such a sweet and dedicated dad! Parental duties always come before anything else — even if that means sacrificing a big New York press conference for your new Netflix film.

It wasn’t specified what happened after he left, obviously it’s a private parenting matter. But obviously Lea got all taken care of, and everything is alright now — because daddy was there instead of doing movie press!

