Bradley Cooper’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Lea Makes Super Rare Red Carpet Appearance At Maestro Premiere! LOOK!

Bradley Cooper brought a very special someone to the film premiere of Maestro! And no, he didn’t go red carpet official with girlfriend Gigi Hadid!

Instead, the 48-year-old actor was accompanied by her 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, for the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The father-daughter duo even took some time to pose for some adorable pictures together on the red carpet!

Bradley could be seen with a massive grin on his face as he and Lea held hands on the carpet. The kid got all dressed up for the big night! She was decked out in a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress and gold ballet flats. And of course, the look was paired with an accessory! Lea carried around a red and black purse for the evening. Meanwhile, The Hangover star kept things classic, dressed in a navy suit, white shirt, and black tie. Ch-ch-check out the snapshots from the premiere (below):

AWW!!! So sweet!

We can’t remember the last time we saw little Lea at one of BCoop’s movie premieres! Maybe 2019, when she made her red carpet debut? She’s so big now!

Lea definitely will have some cool stories to tell all of her friends this week! Her momma, Irina Shayk, couldn’t help but praise the two on her Instagram Stories, saying she was “so proud Daddy and Lea,” alongside a pink heart emoji.

Hopefully, Lea enjoyed her red carpet appearance! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]