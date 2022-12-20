Brandi Glanville Says Eddie Cibrian Had ANOTHER Affair Before LeAnn Rimes -- With Her Coyote Ugly Co-Star!

Brandi Glanville is calling out Piper Perabo over an alleged affair that supposedly happened EIGHTEEN YEARS AGO!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has never been one to hold back in her public life. And it sounds like she’s not picking this moment as the time to start tamping down her thoughts, either! LOLz!

On Tuesday morning, Page Six published an explosive brand new interview with the 50-year-old Bravo vet. In it, Brandi gets real about her ex-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, and a supposed affair he had long before Leann Rimes. Cibrian, who shares two teenage sons with Glanville, appeared in a film The Cave early in his career. The 2005 action-horror film was shot the year before in Romania and Mexico — and according to Glanville, the real scary part was what going down behind the scenes!

In this new interview, Brandi recalled bringing her then 1-year-old son Mason (who is now 19!!!) to visit Daddy on set in Romania:

“They did a movie together and Mason was one year old and I went to the set and it was in another country. Romania, I think. And [Perabo] was a horrible c**t to me.”

Uh-oh!

From there, the Unfiltered podcast host was off to the races… Brandi says she was uncomfortable with how Perabo was acting around her man:

“She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me. I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?'”

Horrified, Glanville began looking for more information. She realized it would be smart to befriend crew members on the film’s set — and it worked. She recalled how affair allegations quickly surfaced:

“I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things … [including] that Piper and Eddie were f**king.”

Yikes!!!

By the time filming wrapped, the RHOBH legend was beside herself. She returned home to El Lay and confronted Eddie. But she ultimately decided not to leave her husband of three years at that point. Why? Brandi recalled:

“When he got home, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving, blah, blah, I’m out.’ He convinced me that it wasn’t true. We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things.”

The “convincing,” Brandi recalled, involved her then-husband telling her she was “just crazy,” and “jealous” of the co-stars. Ooh, that kind of convincing we call “gaslighting.” But it worked. The Drinking And Tweeting author decided to stick by Eddie’s side despite the gaslighting:

“I was like, ‘all right.’ I was in love. Like, I was blindly in love with the man.”

And we all know how that ended up a few years down the line…

Speaking of Brandi and Eddie’s not-so-smooth future following the Perabo allegations, Glanville spoke briefly about her split from the actor in 2010. Of course, that followed his widely-reported 2009 affair with singer LeAnn Rimes.

Fans of early 2000s movies may recall Piper and LeAnn have more in common than just Eddie — they both starred in the 2000 blockbuster Coyote Ugly. That film was released a year before Cibrian and Glanville even got married, but still — what are the chances?! Brandi quipped:

“It’s kind of ironic that [Perabo] was in Coyote Ugly with LeAnn. I’m like, ‘oh, gosh, they shared the same D.'”

Ha! We wonder if Eddie was just a big fan of the movie… Has anyone checked if he ever did a movie with Tyra Banks?? LOLz!

At present, Glanville has a better relationship with Rimes. The Bravo-lebrity reiterated as much on Tuesday, saying she is in a “good place” with the singer today. But Brandi still isn’t a fan of Perabo — even 18 years later!! She told the outlet:

“I don’t like her as a person because I think she f**ked my husband.”

Damn, girl. We get it!! LeAnn should feel lucky she’s the one exception!

BTW, reps for Eddie “declined to comment” on Brandi’s new affair allegation, and Piper’s team didn’t reply to Page Six‘s interview ask despite “repeated requests.” So Glanville is all on her own with these allegations.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are U buying these new (but all too familiar) claims?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

