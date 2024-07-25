Brandi Glanville Blames Bravo For Awful Facial Swelling -- But Fans Are NOT Buying It!

Brandi Glanville is going through it right now… and she says Bravo is to blame!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to X (Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon with a shocking new selfie. It wasn’t a happy one, either. In the snap, she showed off her severely swollen face, which had unsettling bruises up and down her cheek! OMG!! And to make matters even worse, the revelation she shared along with the photo indicates that Glanville has really been struggling with how her face looks.

Writing to her followers along with the shocking pic, the 51-year-old reality TV veteran started by saying:

“This is why I’m miserable and depressed 🙁 I’m not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people”

And then, she took aim at Bravo! Claiming she “couldn’t even work” right now — due to how badly her face has swollen up and the pain and other issues it’s caused — she noted:

“thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”

You can see the shocking picture for yourself (below):

Whoa.

She does not look happy at all. And her face does NOT look good. The swelling and the bruising looks so painful!! Ugh!

As you may recall, Brandi first began experiencing these facial swelling issues late last year. She was even rushed to the hospital at one point in October after her face blew up. Her eyes swelled shut in that ordeal, and she collapsed. So scary!!

Also, in her message, Brandi referenced how “stress will kill you.” And she does have a lot of Bravo-related stress going on in her life right now. Most notably, she’s been fighting with the network over the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip accusations made against her involving Caroline Manzo in Morocco.

After first bubbling up during filming in January of 2023, the fallout from that alleged Morocco incident has been a massively controversial ordeal for a long while. And that’s not even the only Bravo drama that Brandi is involved with right now! So, she’s gone from duking it out with Andy Cohen to blaming the entire network now. So yeah, we get that she’s stressed AF.

But at the same time… fans are super skeptical about stress being the source of the swelling. In fact, some of the replies to Brandi’s selfie are downright brutal when it comes to accusing her of overdoing it with facial fillers. You can see a smattering of the skepticism launched out by her followers (below):

“That’s what happens when you do too much in your face babe, you were so beautiful before you got all that stuff in your face, those are your consequences now” “Is it stress or is it bad filler?” “Broke, stressed, miserable, and depressed, sounds like a pity party” “Ok I get stress can have a lot negative effects physically but isn’t a big part of this all the work you got done?” “So Bravo caused you to look like this!! Come on Brandi! Stop playing the victim card. Take accountability in your life.” “Don’t blame Bravo. Blame yourself!” “Never get fillers! This is what happens when it migrates and settles”

Oof.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are those followers being way too harsh on Brandi? Or do they have a point? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Brandi Glanville/Twitter]