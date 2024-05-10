Bravo Clears Andy Cohen Of Misconduct Allegations Following Brandi Glanville & Leah McSweeney Claims

Andy Cohen is free and clear.

On Thursday afternoon, Bravo announced that their longtime executive and Watch What Happens Live host has been cleared of all misconduct allegations against him following “an outside investigation” into the matter. As you may recall, both Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney brought claims against the 55-year-old host. However, now it would seem as though the allegations are dead in the water.

Per ET, the Bravo rep simply said:

“An outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated.”

And that’s that. BTW, WWHL was also just officially renewed by Bravo, per that same rep. That late-night talk show is currently in its 21st season, and it’s going to keep going strong!

As you may recall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Glanville accused Andy earlier this year of sending her a video in which he made sexually suggestive comments alongside Kate Chastain. Brandi termed the video an “extraordinary abuse of power” in a letter to Bravo and NBCUniversal at the time. In response, Andy took to social media and said:

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

Then, a few weeks later, Real Housewives of New York City alum McSweeney sued Cohen and Bravo for discrimination. She claimed in a 104-page filing that Bravo’s shows “are run by people who create a dangerous work environment, encourage substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically prey on the vulnerabilities of their employees.” She further claimed that filming for Bravo means “toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected but encouraged and facilitated.” Cohen and his legal team vehemently denied McSweeney’s allegations at the time. Now, it appears they’ve been vindicated — at least by Bravo’s investigation. In the legal realm, McSweeney’s lawsuit is still winding its way through court.

The timing of this reveal by Bravo is pretty coincidental. As you may recall from our reporting on Thursday, THR did a big feature on Andy this week. Among the topics discussed was his very close relationship with John Mayer. But among the topics NOT discussed was the Glanville-McSweeney saga. THR pushed him on it, and Andy refused to comment, citing ongoing litigation. And now, well, there’s a conclusion to it — at least from Bravo’s POV! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]