Brandi Glanville Speaks Out After RHUGT Exec Says Caroline Manzo Only Felt 'Disrespected' -- Not 'Violated'!

Brandi Glanville did not hold back while reacting to an executive producer of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip‘s response to Caroline Manzo‘s bombshell lawsuit.

As you know, there has been a ton of drama surrounding the unaired season of the Bravo show in Morocco since last year after Caroline accused her 51-year-old co-star of sexual assault. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum later sued Bravo, Peacock, and other production companies, claiming Brandi harassed and kissed her without consent at the command of producers while they filmed in January 2023.

Caroline alleged Brandi “proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.” Jeez.

Notably, the former television personality did not take legal action against Brandi for what happened. She only sued the network and production, believing they encouraged the podcast host’s “sexually offensive and harassing content.” Brandi has maintained her innocence ever since the allegations first surfaced, insisting there was “no sexual assault.” RHUGT star Camille Grammer — and supposedly the rest of the cast — even felt Caroline went “too far” with the lawsuit!

Now, an executive producer of RHUGT has come forward to back Brandi’s version of events! According to court documents filed in response to the lawsuit and obtained by Page Six, Lisa Shannon claimed Caroline felt “disrespected” by Brandi — but was not “sexually violated” by her. Hmm. She recalled in the filing that Manzo told production her castmate’s actions that evening had “triggered memories” of her past “childhood trauma.” However, she never mentioned anything about feeling assaulted.

You may recall Caroline mentioned in the lawsuit that the incident brought up “dormant and horrific memories” of a sexual assault that took place when she was only 7 years old. So awful. Despite the Manzo’d with Children alum saying she was “triggered” at that moment, Lisa claimed she told production “she felt safe” and did not want Brandi to leave the Morocco trip:

“Our primary concern at that point was making sure that Manzo felt safe. She told us that she felt safe, that she wanted to continue to film, and that she did not want Glanville to be sent home.”

According to Lisa, Caroline was “not left alone” with Brandi for the rest of that night. The following morning, the court docs claimed, she insisted to the executive producer and other production members she still “felt safe” and wanted to continue filming the show. Caroline told Lisa in a conversation at the time, re-enacted in the new filing:

“‘Listen, I feel safe, okay, I feel your support. This is for me… I’m dealing with something that has been buried deep in my soul for 50 years.’”

Oof. Although Caroline supposedly felt safe, production still stopped including Brandi in the group activities moving forward, per the docs. However, Lisa noted their other co-stars, including Phaedra Parks, “perceived the events differently” from the night before. She purportedly told Caroline:

“‘All of us thought we were having fun. No one knew about whatever has happened to you in the past.’”

From there, everything changed. Lisa alleged Caroline then left Morocco because the cast told her in a group text they were visiting Brandi at her hotel. That was the “only time” the entrepreneur asked not to be filmed, the docs claimed. Lisa insisted Manzo never asked not to be filmed, other than that one time, and even “willingly allowed production to film her” talking about flying back home:

“At that time, she asked the production crew not to film her, and we honored that request. Other than that incident, Manzo never asked not to be filmed or express to me, or to my knowledge, anyone else from production, that she was uncomfortable being filmed.”

Despite Caroline leaving the trip early, Shannon noted the network paid her in full. Wow. Caroline has not reacted to the latest development in her lawsuit. But you can probably guess who had a lot to say about it! Brandi took to social media on Thursday to address Lisa’s side of the story, saying:

“It only took 15 months, a lawsuit and me going through hell for the truth to start coming out.”

One would think Brandi is happy someone from production spoke out in her defense. However, it’s quite the opposite! In fact, she later posted on X (Twitter) she is “more pissed than ever” now! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote:

“Am I happy? No. Do I feel vindicated? No. IM F**KING MORE PISSED THAN EVER. What these producers do to make a tv show is disgraceful &disgusting.I begged for them to intervene. I almost died. It took a lawsuit… I’m not ok”

“Almost died”? Whoa. See her posts (below):

It only took 15 months, a lawsuit and me going through hell for the truth to start coming out! https://t.co/aUutPl5YdH — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 4, 2024

Am I happy? No. Do I feel vindicated? No. IM FUCKING MORE PISSED THAN EVER. What these producers do to make a tv show is disgraceful &disgusting.I begged for them to intervene. I almost died. It took a lawsuit… I'm not ok — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 5, 2024

At this rate, the RHUGT season will never see the light of day. This situation just keeps getting increasingly messy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

