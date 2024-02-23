Brandi Glanville Accuses Andy Cohen Of Drunkenly Asking Her To Watch Him 'Sleep With Another Bravo Star' -- And He Responds!

Brandi Glanville has thrown down the gauntlet in her battle with Bravo. She just accused Andy Cohen of sexual harassment.

In a letter sent to NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros by her lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos and obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the 51-year-old reality star detailed an alleged incident that happened in 2022. Brandi claims an “obviously inebriated” Andy sent her a video in which he “boasted” about wanting to “sleep with another Bravo star” while “thinking” of her. Whoa.

The Watch What Happens Live host then allegedly asked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to watch him hook up with the unidentified Bravolebrity via FaceTime. What?! Her legal team slammed Andy for abusing his power as Brandi’s boss at the time, saying:

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career. This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”

And Brandi isn’t just calling out Andy for engaging in sexual misconduct! Her attorneys accused NBC and Shed Media of “deliberately misconstruing an interaction” between Glanville and production executive Shawn Loesser. They stated in the letter:

“Mr. Loesser has a history of soliciting and/or engaging in sexual relations with female reality stars under his purview. Ms. Glanville is no exception. Mr. Loesser has always been transparent about his attraction to Ms. Glanville.”

Now Brandi is threatening to pursue legal action! Whoa! She and her legal team requested NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros preserve any documentation needed for their case. Clearly, The Traitors alum is ready to fight the network! And others could join her battle in the future…

Freedman further told Page Six on Thursday in the statement they’ve “heard from thousands of current and former cast members on reality shows” about the mistreatment they’ve faced on these shows. He then encouraged anyone experiencing physical and emotional harm to come forward:

“Mark Geragos and I have heard from thousands of current and former cast members on reality shows about the physical and emotional harm inflicted on them by virtue of their participation. NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media intentionally obscure their legal rights, bind them to illegal contracts, and knowingly cause them to suffer in silence. We know there are untold numbers of innocent victims who have yet to tell their stories or seek legal redress. We encourage all of them to contact us and join our growing team as we fight for change in this sordid industry.”

Since this news broke, Andy has addressed Brandi’s claim. He took to social media to claim he and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain had made a joke in the video that Brandi “was in on” at the time. That being said, he then apologized for what happened:

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”

It’s important to note this latest allegation comes as Brandi has some serious accusations against her, too. Caroline Manzo claimed the podcast host forced herself on her and then kissed her without consent during a trip to Morocco for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in January 2023. Brandi has since vehemently denied the allegations. However, the situation is far from over. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum has since sued Bravo, Peacock, and other production companies involved with the show over the alleged sexual harassment incident.

Notably, Caroline did not take legal action against Brandi. She claimed the network and production had been the ones to encourage her “sexually offensive and harassing content.”

It is just a hot mess over at Bravo right now, Perezcious readers! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments below.

