Brandi Glanville Reacts To Caroline Manzo’s Lawsuit Over Alleged RHUGT Incident!

Brandi Glanville is speaking out about the lawsuit from Caroline Manzo!

As we previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sued Bravo, Peacock, and other production companies involved with the show over the alleged sexual harassment incident involving her and Brandi during filming for an unaired season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Caroline claimed that the 51-year-old forced herself onto her and then kissed her without consent during a trip to Morocco in January 2023. Brandi then allegedly “[mounted] Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her.”

But innerestingly, Caroline didn’t blame Brandi for what happened! She took legal action only against the network and production, as she felt they encouraged The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s “sexually offensive and harassing content.” Neither Peacock nor Bravo has spoken out about the allegations. However, Brandi had a few things to say about what she calls the “absurd accusations.” A rep for the reality star told Page Six:

“Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed or Bravo. This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back.”

Brandi clearly isn’t happy about the latest development in the RHUGT drama. Reactions to the statement? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

