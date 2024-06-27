Kenya Moore Blasts 'Toxic' Bravo After Getting Fired From RHOA -- And Gets Support From ENEMY Brandi Glanville!

Kenya Moore is burning bridges on her way out of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

As Perezcious readers know, a lot of drama went down in the RHOA world this month. Kenya allegedly shared sexually explicit pictures of newcomer Brittany Eady at the opening of Kenya Moore Hair Spa. Her co-star was not there when the shocking poster scandal happened, but the whole thing was caught on camera! A source told People at the time Kenya only unveiled the NSFW photos in retaliation against Brittany after she allegedly threatened her while using the word “gun.” Scary!

Brittany swore she “never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever.” Meanwhile, Kenya denied the allegations, saying she “would never engage in revenge porn” and has “never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.” However, the 53-year-old was still subsequently suspended indefinitely following the incident. That suspension then turned into her getting fired!

This week, insiders confirmed to People the network decided not to have Kenya return to film the rest of Season 16! Yep, she had to hand in her peach! That being said, TMZ sources said it was actually a mutual decision to part ways and the door is open for the Bravolebrity to return one day. But it doesn’t sound like Kenya will come back to the network anytime soon! Not when she is ready to twirl on with her life — away from the toxicity of Bravo!

After the news of her departure from RHOA, the reality star took to Instagram to share several photos of her 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn from their vacation to Punta Cana. In the caption of the post, she addressed her exit from the series and called out the network for being “toxic!” She wrote:

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clear. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected.”

Whoa…

Kenya went on to insist once again the accusations against her are untrue — and says she has the receipts to prove it!

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”

Check out the post (below):

Well, we’re curious to see what kind of evidence she has! We also wonder if Bravo will ever air the episode in question to show fans what went down! Or will this be like RHUGT Morocco and never see the light of day? Hmm. Speaking of RHUGT…

Kenya has a surprising person in her corner right now! Brandi Glanville — who was accused of sexually assaulting Caroline Manzo on that unaired season and sued Andy Cohen for sexual harassment — defended her on X (Twitter) Wednesday. She wrote:

“Women are physically fighting on RHNJ &that seems to be ok with producers.Where is HR now?Also Im pretty sure producers pushed Kenya to show that video. They know what is going to happen before it does- Just like they all knew of Taylors physical abuse as it was happening”

What?! Brandi’s claiming Bravo knew about the physical abuse her former RHOBH co-star Taylor Armstrong experienced at the hands of her late ex-husband Russell Armstrong?! She continued in a follow-up post:

“Create the villain, enable the villain, praise the villain, then punish the villain, for being… a villain.”

Did anyone ever expect to see Brandi support Kenya? Those two have been feuding since their appearance on Celebrity Apprentice in 2014 and have continuously refused to squash their beef! Now, Brandi is coming to her defense? Wow. We guess it is true that nothing brings people together like a common enemy!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Bravo/YouTube]