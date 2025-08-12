Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Looking Forward' To Talk Show Coming Back After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death

Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime talk show is coming back — and it may actually help her as she grapples with the difficult death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Of course, the American Idol alum abruptly canceled a series of shows this month in her Las Vegas residency due to her ex’s illness. And then the news of his death from cancer immediately followed.

Naturally fans wondered how much Kelly could handle — and what this meant for the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is supposed to premiere in September. We’ve heard it’s still on schedule to return as planned. That may seem like Kelly is pushing herself, but it may just be what she needs!

According to a report in The US Sun on Monday, the 43-year-old’s continued focus on daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, will continue after the passing of their father. But she’s getting work done, too. The insider explained:

“She is first and foremost present for her kids and processing the tragedy herself in many different layers but she has been in some meetings already.”

And that work? It’s actually helping her keep it together! The source explained:

“She is looking forward to her show coming back. The show is coming back as scheduled next month, no changes are being made as of right now.”

Wow.

So soon. But the source explained how Kelly “needs the distraction” right now:

“Everything is moving along as previously planned before this. She needs a sense of normalcy and routine, and quite frankly needs the distraction.”

We totally get that. Keeping busy is one way to deal with what must be insurmountable grief. Ugh.

FWIW, it seems the folks who work on Kelly’s popular daytime TV show mostly did not know what was going on with Brandon until right up at the time of his passing. Just a small inner circle. The outlet’s source said most folks knew something was going on, and a select few of them knew he was sick, but nobody had any clue things were as serious as it soon became clear they were:

“People on her staff knew she had something going on with her husband. A select few knew he was sick, the rest suspected he was sick. But no one knew it was going to be so bad so quickly. It was a shock to everyone and I think Kelly herself that he passed away when he did. A lot of the staff had met him before, it’s a really difficult thing to process for everybody.”

We can’t even imagine.

By the way, that source added details about how Kelly is trying to help River and Remington manage their grief, as well. Echoing previous comments from other insiders about this impossible task, they said:

“She wants the same for her kids. Helping them navigate through this is her top priority. There’s no rule book or instruction book for it. She is trying her best but she’s struggling helping them cope to life without their dad. She’s putting on a brave face for everyone around her though, that’s for sure.”

And they wrapped their difficult discussion with this:

“For someone who is so emotional, she is so good at holding everything together and being strong for others. She’s an amazing mom. She is so hard on herself and feels like she’s not being good enough for her kids. It’s all very complicated.”

It sounds like Kelly is handling this better than anyone should expect.

Sending all the love and light out to Kelly, River, and Remington.

