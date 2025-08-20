Kelly Clarkson WILL Stay On The Voice!

Kelly Clarkson‘s gig on The Voice will continue even after the tragic and untimely death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to a report out in TMZ on Tuesday, the American Idol alum will indeed head back to The Voice next season as a coach.

As we previously reported, Kelly skipped out on taping one episode for the special 29th season of the series — a season NBC has dubbed the Battle of the Champions — that filmed earlier this month. Per TMZ, Jennifer Hudson actually stepped in and took her place on that one.

But Kelly will now reunite with Adam Levine and John Legend for the rest of filming, per TMZ. And not only that, but the outlet also reports that she’s set to film two cycles of the show simultaneously. Wow!

The other season she’s filming, Season 28, which will premiere this fall, has Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire as celeb coaches on it, along with Kelly. Of course, Reba is also dealing with Brandon’s untimely death, as well. Not an easy time for either of them. In fact, Deadline reports that Reba’s role on that season was uncertain for a while, too, but she’s sticking to the commitment and filming as planned. They’ll have each other to lean on, which is nice.

And of course, as we also previously reported, Kelly’s eponymous daytime talk show will return in another couple weeks, as well. She’s staying busy through it all, that’s for sure. We can imagine that’s one way to try to fight through all the grief and sadness.

We continue to send love and light…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]