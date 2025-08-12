Brandon Blackstock's Teenage Son Seth Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Father

Brandon Blackstock‘s oldest son, Seth, is breaking our hearts.

Seth, of course, is one of the late talent manager’s four children, along with his expecting sis Savannah as well as his younger half-siblings River, 11, and Remington, 9, whom Brandon had co-parented with ex Kelly Clarkson. And on Friday night, the 18-year-old took to Instagram to publish a truly crushing memorial for his dad, who died earlier this month after a battle with cancer.

Seth shared a carousel of photos of himself and his dad from younger days up to recent times. And in the caption, the teenager shared that he lost his “hero” and “best friend” upon his father’s death:

“I lost my hero yesterday, words can’t describe how proud of you I am on raising me and your 3 other kids. You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend.”

Seth went on with some poignant words about his father:

“You’ll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now but that’s ok with me. There’s no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me. I’ll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls. I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I’ve ever known laid his rifle down for the last time.”

Before capping it with this line:

“I love you so much and can’t wait to throw a line in the water with you again. Love you dad. Be good or good at it — love your son Seth”

Aw. You can see the post for yourself (below):

Wow.

Still such a sad situation all around. It’s absolutely crushing that four children (and not to mention one soon-to-be grandchild) are without their father now.

We continue to send all the love and light in the world…

