Dog The Bounty Hunter Not Leaving Florida Until He Speaks To Brian Laundrie's Sister -- Who He Thinks Knows More Than She's Saying!

Dog the Bounty Hunter is still on the case.

It’s been weeks now since Brian Laundrie’s disappearance, and neither Duane “Dog” Chapman nor actual law enforcement seem to be any closer to locating him. The reveal of Gabby Petito’s cause of death, by strangulation, has made the search all the more urgent. But as far as we know, there haven’t been any promising leads in a while.

Dog the Bounty Hunter isn’t giving up, though, and he’s still hunting down any possible clues. Despite the fact that he reportedly injured his ankle, he told TMZ that he “wants to make sure he’s tried every possible avenue to locate Laundrie” before seeing a doctor.

As it turns out, the next avenue he’s testing out is one that has already been explored: Brian’s sister Cassie Laundrie. If you’ve been following the case, you know that Cassie has apparently been cooperating with law enforcement, spoke at length with protesters on her lawn, and even went on TV to encourage her brother to turn himself in. She’s allegedly been totally cut off from her family, so she wouldn’t necessarily have insider info on whatever the Laundries might be up to.

But the 68-year-old thinks Cassie knows more than she’s letting on, so on Wednesday TMZ followed Dog to her house, where… she didn’t answer the door. The reality star is reportedly determined to speak with her, so we’ll have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Dog is on record saying he believes Gabby’s death was even more brutal than the coroner’s report would suggest. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue explained to CNN that the young woman’s cause of death had been listed as a “throttling,” which means that “someone was strangled by human force.”

On Tuesday, the manhunter reiterated as much to WFLA, saying:

“Strangulation is not an accident. It looks very bad right now for the Laundrie family.”

Speaking with UK tabloid The Sun, he also stated:

“The coroner’s statement has established a timeline that looks worse for Brian Laundrie.”

The TV personality observed that Brian’s “continued evasion of law enforcement makes him look guilty” and that the 23-year-old’s “best decision now would be to turn himself in.” He added:

“I can’t fathom how Brian’s parents can live with themselves. They need to be doing more to signal Brian to stop running.”

For the sake of Gabby’s family, we continue to hope this search will be concluded soon.

