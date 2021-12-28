Murdered Newlyweds Played Pool With Brian Laundrie & Gabby Petito?! Victim's Father's Investigation Heats Up!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This Brian Laundrie multiple murder theory just won’t go away… at least, not if one of the victims’ fathers has anything to do with it.

For those who haven’t followed every tributary in the winding river of the Gabby Petito case, here’s the recap:

Newly married couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found murdered at a campsite near Moab, Utah back on August 18. The newlyweds reportedly told friends shortly beforehand they were having trouble with a “creepy” guy hanging around and even moved campsites to avoid him. After the news of Gabby’s disappearance and Brian’s shady behavior first hit, it was discovered they crossed paths with the couple. Kylen worked at the Moonflower Community Co-Op, where Brian and Gabby were spotted arguing days before she went missing.

This was all too much of a coincidence for some: here you have on the one hand a couple murdered after encountering a “creepy” guy — and on the other you had Brian (who was described as “creepy” by witnesses) on the run after being reported as having been violent with his fiancée (who was later also discovered later to have been murdered). There hadn’t been a murder in the small town for years, and all of a sudden there were two murders there, and one future murder victim connected to them?

The couple were shot, which at first didn’t seem to fit, as Gabby was strangled — but it was much later revealed Brian had access to a handgun for his entire time on the run from police. Did he have one during his road trip, too? While the murders were different, they both showed rage; Crystal and Kylen were shot many times, and Gabby was strangled with bare hands, far past the point she lost consciousness. Is it possible the murders were committed by the same person??

For most this is just a theory. For Kylen’s father it’s a mission.

Sean-Paul Schulte has never stopped his own investigation into his daughter’s murder. And most recently he posted a very pointed question about it on Facebook.

The additional information you need to know is this: the last time Kylen and Crystal were seen alive was August 13 at Woody’s Tavern in Moab. Apparently that bar was a very short walk from the motel where Brian Laundrie was staying after police separated him and Gabby on August 12 — after their infamous stop, with the bodycam footage.

Is it possible Brian ran into them again at this bar? Was he their “creepy” guy??

Sean-Paul thinks there’s a real possibility. Here’s the wildest part. This guy? Apparently Crystal and Krysten played pool with him. And he wasn’t alone — he was part of a couple. Strangers in town. The grieving father, who spoke with the staff at the bar, wrote:

“All I know is one of the girls said Crystal was shooting pool with the guy and all seemed fine… I was hoping Woody’s staff would look to see if they know who it was. Some couple is all I know.”

He later wrote to a commenter who asked if it was for sure the “creepy” guy:

“We don’t know if it was him. It was a couple. A young couple.”

He added what we’re sure a great many are all thinking:

“I want to know if it was Brian and Gabby!”

Brian left town days after this btw, on August 17. He just left Gabby for a few days. According to his family lawyer, it was to clean out a storage unit because he had money problems and couldn’t afford it. But we later found out he had over $20k in the bank, so obviously whatever money issue he had, it couldn’t have been that urgent.

Just more that doesn’t make sense. Sadly, it’s become clear just how desperate Sean-Paul is. In another Facebook post, per The Sun, he wrote:

“Get ready for some big news! For Christmas I want DOG and JJ to work on this case together. Please please pretty please.”

Yep. Dog The Bounty Hunter, who joined in the manhunt for Brian Laundrie. While he did find things the police didn’t — and even ended up causing the Laundries to change their story — he didn’t end up finding Brian. Many accused the reality star of doing the whole search as a publicity stunt to try to get a new show.

So we’re not sure he’s exactly the right person for this job. But we will say he’s not a bad choice at getting more attention on the case. And that can be really helpful in solving these kinds of cases.

