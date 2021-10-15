Brian Laundrie Family Lawyer Slams 'Dusty Relics' Dog The Bounty Hunter & John Walsh! Wow...

The Laundrie family attorney has finally taken a bite at Dog the Bounty Hunter for his involvement in the ongoing search for Brian Laundrie!

As we reported, the reality star has been in full bounty hunter mode since joining the manhunt for Gabby Petito’s fiancé last month. During that time, he collected anonymous tips, made his way through some swampy terrain in remote sections of Florida, and even injured his ankle in the process.

But in a new statement, the Laundrie’s family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, took a shot at the TV personality, claiming that Dog and America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh — who has a new TV special about the Petito case and the ongoing search for Brian — are only inserting themselves in the case for publicity.

Related: Gabby’s Friends React To Her Violent Cause Of Death

The lawyer told TMZ:

“Dusty relics like that Dog and John Walsh need a tragic situation like this so they can clear the cobwebs off their names and give their publicity hungry egos some food.”

OMG, “dusty relics”!? We were not expecting that kind of shade!

Of course, the Laundries’ lawyer isn’t the first to accuse Dog of joining the hunt solely for attention: the bounty hunter’s own daughter blasted him for the same reason just last week, referencing the reports that Dog (real name Duane Chapman) has been pitching his hunt for Brian as a new reality show to multiple networks.

When asked if he thinks Dog is impeding the official investigation with stunts like showing up unannounced at Brian’s sister’s house, Bertolino said:

“That’s for law enforcement to determine.”

Given the 68-year-old’s eagerness to be in the press, it shouldn’t be surprising that he was quick to bite back at Bertolino in a statement, telling the New York Post:

“It’s ironic that Mr. Bertolino would criticize the people trying to find Brian Laundrie unless perhaps he doesn’t want him found.”

Ouch!

Earlier this week, Dog urged Brian to turn himself in, saying that the Wyoming coroner’s finding that Gabby was strangled makes him look more guilty than ever. He explained to The Sun:

“His best decision now would be to turn himself in… [Brian’s] continued evasion of law enforcement makes him look guilty. I can’t fathom how Brian’s parents can live with themselves. They need to be doing more to signal Brian to stop running.”

Do U think Dog and Walsh are just involved in this high-profile case for attention? Or does it matter if their involvement ultimately spreads awareness?

[Image via Moab Police Dept./Fox 13]