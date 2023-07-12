Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughters Apologize To Dylan Mulvaney After 'Repulsive' Homophobic Rant!

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughters are apologizing to Dylan Mulvaney after their father went on a widely offensive rant!

ICYMI, Dog, born Duane Chapman, appeared on a livestream Tuesday and let all his homophobic thoughts fly, particularly as he threatened and misgendered the trans influencer following the Bud Light scandal. (You know, the scandal of her just existing and being given the thumbs up by the beer company.)

Completely appalled by his behavior, his daughter Lyssa Chapman, who is gay, told TMZ on Wednesday her heart is broken by her dad’s hateful comments. She extended her apologies to the TikTok star and all those in the trans community. Despite the fact Dog really doubled down on his thoughts, Lyssa claimed his comments weren’t in line with his character and don’t align with who he is or the morals he taught her while growing up. She’s now trying to figure out why he said such nasty things.

Well, we’d imagine like a lot of Republicans these days, and and all of his hateful and homophobic instincts are being whipped into a frenzy by right-wing propaganda campaigns.

Innerestingly, she went on to say they spoke on the phone right after the interview — but it wasn’t a very productive conversation since they were both yelling and talking over each other. Oof. While she still loves him, she’s afraid he’s watching too much cable news. Sigh. We all have those relatives right now. It’s a scary time.

Dog’s other daughter, Bonnie Chapman, also released a lengthy statement in which she stood up for Lyssa and Dylan, writing on Instagram:

“The comments made by Duane Chapman reflect prehistoric beliefs and do not align with true Christian values. Jesus loves everyone and would strongly denounce this non-accepting rhetoric. It is utterly repulsive to advocate violence against our transgender community, and it is equally repulsive to invoke Jesus’ name in vain to support such views. Making comments about my sister’s marriage and sexuality is abhorrent. I have personally apologized to my sister, Lyssa, for our father’s words, and I extend that apology publicly as well. Despite our differences, I am deeply sorry that our father publicly disrespected you and your relationship. These comments are precisely why I distanced myself, as hearing them in our family home from my now stepmother [Francie Frane] was the breaking point. It is mind-boggling to witness my father, who once stated he would sacrifice his life for a gay man in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, backtrack so fiercely.”

Jeez. That is quite a difference… And all because of anti-LGBT rhetoric being put out to score political points — and of course a conservative wife who’s receptive to it. Damn.

Bonnie concluded:

“To our family, friends, and those who have contributed to his success, know that your worth is undeniable, and you are cherished. I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Dylan Mulvaney, whom my father threatened, for the irreparable harm this may have caused. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am absolutely horrified but not surprised by these comments. I will continue to live a life rooted in love and acceptance, and I hope you all choose to do the same. Jesus preached unconditional love, and I will steadfastly follow his teachings.”

Whoa. It’s harrowing enough to hear what the 70-year-old had to say about Dylan but to know he did so with queer children is disgusting. All our love to the trans community right now!

