Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals He Just Learned He Has A SECRET CHILD On Anniversary Of Wife's Death!

Dog The Bounty Hunter made a shocking — but wonderful — discovery amid his heartbreak.

On the fourth anniversary of his wife Beth Chapman‘s tragic passing, he replaced his usually solemn post with a new perspective — and a huge reveal. On Monday, the 70-year-old, whose real name is Duane Chapman, took to Instagram to share a photo of a man whose identity we could not possibly have guessed.

In the caption, he explained the man is his son Jon, along with his daughter-in-law Jodi. You may be thinking you never knew about a son named Jon — well, Dog didn’t either! He explained:

“For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life. But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi.”

Wow! It’s incredible he shares a birthday with Beth’s day of passing… talk about finding a new light for a dark day.

Continuing on, the reality star teased his upcoming book Nine Lives and Counting, where he says he’s going to give the full story about Jon:

“The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON. For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems.”

We can only assume this means we’ll hear the entire account of Jon’s birth, his mother, AND how they found each other again decades later! For now Dog isn’t spilling any more details about his baby momma or a paternity test or anything. But one thing is for sure, he seems grateful to have Jon in his life:

“Happy birthday son, love you both.”

So sweet! See the post for yourself (below):

Wow! Jon looks SO MUCH like his dad — and it seems he’s got the same love for sunglasses and tattoos, too!

If you weren’t already aware, Dog is no stranger to fatherhood. He was already known to be the father of TWELVE kids ranging in ages from 22 all the way to 53 — and with Jon added on, that’s enough to give Nick Cannon a run for his money. The former bail bondsman is also reportedly grandfather to seven grandkids, but that number may be higher now if Jon and Jodi have children. We guess we’ll find out soon!

We’re so glad to hear Duane was able to connect with Jon and Jodi! Will U be reading Nine Lives and Counting, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

