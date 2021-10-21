Brian Laundrie Dead: FBI Confirm Identity Of Remains

A shocking new update: Brian Laundrie is dead.

After a long and eventful search, authorities confirmed that the partial human remains that were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday belonged to the 23-year-old fugitive.

The ID was made through a comparison of dental records, per the FBI‘s latest release:

The Laundries’ family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed Brian’s parents have been notified, saying in a statement:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundries’ privacy at this time.”

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito‘s homicide case, since late September after he disappeared from his family home. His parents claimed he had gone on a hike in the dangerous terrain of the nearby Carlton Reserve, leading to an expensive, lengthy manhunt through the 25k square mile swamp.

However, things got more complicated as eyewitnesses also claimed they’d spotted him around the country (with most alleged sightings reported in North Carolina). There was also a TikTok theory believing Brian might have hidden in an underground bunker in his parents’ backyard. Throughout the search, police, social media sleuths, and even Dog The Bounty Hunter all worked to uncover any possible clue — revealing more about the van life influencer’s last days and Laundrie’s experience living in the wild.

Gabby was first reported missing on September 11, but the last time anyone had heard from her was weeks before that, on August 27. She and Brian had been on a road trip across the country, something they reportedly planned after their wedding was delayed amid the pandemic. They had been documenting the whole thing on YouTube and social media, hence the increased attention when she disappeared.

On September 1, Brian returned to Florida alone, with their van. He did not contact her family nor the authorities. When she was declared missing, he refused to help with the search, making him instantly suspicious. We soon got more of an idea why…

It seems after being confined in the small vehicle for so long, emotions ran high; police were called to check on a possible domestic violence incident in early August. They chatted with cops for an extensive amount of time on the side of the highway then were let go with just a warning. At some point in the last week of that month, the 22-year-old vlogger was strangled to death.

Gabby’s body was ultimately discovered near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. She has been mourned by the entire world, but especially her loved ones who never saw this tragedy coming and who have been fighting for the truth to come to light.

Obviously we don’t know who killed Gabby, but Brian’s decision to pack up and leave cast even more suspicion over him, something which only grew after he ignored the warrant out for his arrest over the unauthorized use of a debit card. According to the indictment filed last month, he allegedly withdrew more than $1,000 from an account that wasn’t his — presumably Gabby’s after her death.

Although Laundrie’s dead, here’s hoping authorities will still be able to uncover something that’ll give them more insight into her final days and moments. She and her family certainly deserve that closure and justice at this time.

