Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Responds To Romance Rumors With Co-Star Phoebe Dynevor

Has Bridgerton’s steamy romance migrated off-screen?

That’s the question on many a viewer’s mind after bearing witness to the incredible chemistry between the show’s leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, AKA Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings. When a romance is that convincing, it’s going to inevitably lead to some speculation!

Rumors of a potential relationship have been persistent enough to reach the Shondaland stars’ ears — and, we might point out, neither of the actors have explicitly confirmed or denied it. In fact, when the subject of sparks flying off camera was brought up in a joint interview with Access (below), Regé-Jean’s subtle message seemed to be “mind your business.”

The For the People alum said:

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you.”

He added:

“All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

The 31-year-old did have a sense of humor about the situation, joking that he and Phoebe were “playing footsie” underneath their Zoom call (and from the privacy of their own homes). For her part, the Younger alum kept mum on the conversation, endorsing her co-star’s response with a laugh.

Romance isn’t the only rumor to come out of Bridgerton’s overwhelming success. Speculation has also abounded that Regé-Jean could be in the running to inherit the title of James Bond. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, he addressed the fancasting, telling Jimmy Fallon:

“I think the Internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I can be pleased as far as that goes.”

He went on:

“If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, people are going to start saying the ‘B word,’ you know, it’s like a merit badge. You get the B-word merit badge. But I don’t think it’s much more than that. I’m very glad to have the badge, I’m very glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge.”

One thing’s for sure, considering what a smash hit Bridgerton has been (the fifth-biggest debut for any Netflix original), the best is yet to come for the series’ talented cast. We wouldn’t rule ANYTHING out for the future!

