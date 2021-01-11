Michael B. Jordan Makes It Instagram Official With New GF Lori Harvey!

While the coronavirus pandemic has torn many couples apart, 2021 is looking up for Michael B. Jordan and his new boo Lori Harvey!

The Black Panther star and the 23-year-old model finally took their relationship to the next level on Sunday, months after they were spotted jetting off together for Thanksgiving. That’s right, y’all: they’re Instagram official!

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive made it clear he’s off the market, posting two never-before-seen pictures with Lori from the holiday season. The 33-year-old must be speechless over his new romance because he left his IG post captionless!

Mere minutes later, Steve Harvey‘s daughter, who turns 24 on January 13, shared her own Polaroids from the same photo shoot, including one extra sweet photo of them looking like they’re about to kiss!

Lori, who has been linked to rapper Future, Diddy, and Diddy’s own son Justin Combs, actually managed to scoop one of Hollywood’s hottest bachelors! As fans of Michael’s know, his rise to fame has hardly included an IG official relationship.

We can’t say we’re not jealous of either of them!!

