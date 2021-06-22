Britney Spears Has Been Fighting To End Her Conservatorship For HOW LONG??

Britney Spears is scheduled to speak during Wednesday’s hearing about the status of the conservatorship — but she’s already had plenty to say on the subject for years!

An explosive report by The New York Times shared new details about the restrictions of the pop icon’s controversial conservatorship, noting that the superstar has “expressed serious opposition to [her] conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known.” Whoa!

According to confidential court records obtained by the outlet, the Toxic singer has objected to how her father, Jamie Spears, had been running the conservatorship since at least 2014, noting that she felt the legal arrangement had become a tool her father used to oppress and control her.

A report written by a court investigator in 2016 states that Brit felt the system put in place to protect her had “too much control.” The probate investigator wrote:

“She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her.”

As we’ve previously explained, a conservatorship is put in place by the court to help incapable individuals who cannot care for themselves. But Brit’s conservatorship — which was launched in 2008 after her public breakdown and hospitalization — has always been a bit sus, and has served as the basis for the #FreeBritney campaign.

While sources have come out of the woodwork over the past few years to insist the conservatorship is in place to prevent Britney from making excessive purchases like “buying three cars at a time,” this new report shows the singer is actually way more restricted than previously thought.

Per the court docs, Britney could not make friends or cosmetic changes to her home without her father’s approval. She was only reportedly given a $2,000 weekly allowance despite earning millions from her successful Las Vegas residence — all while Jamie purportedly received around $16,000 per month, an additional $2,000 for office rent, and a chunk of various business deals he sets up for his daughter.

In the investigator’s report, the mother-of-two claimed her dad was “obsessed” with her, and that he wanted to control every aspect of her life. The official wrote:

“She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll.”

The Grammy winner told the investigator she wanted the conservatorship terminated as soon as possible — but sadly, this was a desire she had already made known.

In 2014, Britney’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, said his client wanted the conservatorship to end, citing Jamie’s relapse with alcohol and behavior behind closed doors among her “shopping list” of grievances. A former nanny and housekeeper for the 39-year-old alleged that Jamie engaged in “verbal abuse, tirades, inappropriate behavior and alcoholic relapses” during his daughter’s The Circus Starring Britney Spears tour, despite its strict no alcohol or energy drink policy for cast and crew. While Jamie has never failed regularly scheduled alcohol tests, Britney requested at the time that he be randomly tested — which the judge called “absolutely inappropriate.” … the f**k??

Britney reportedly voiced concern again in 2019, alleging that “her credit card was held by her security team or assistant and used at their discretion,” and that Jamie denied her request to make cosmetic changes to her home due to the high cost of the renovations.

The Mississippi native addressed the court during a closed-door hearing around that time, claiming “that she had been forced into a mental health facility against her will on exaggerated grounds, which she viewed as punishment for standing up for herself and making an objection during a rehearsal [for her cancelled Domination Las Vegas residency],” the report stated, adding:

“She also claimed she had been forced to perform while sick with a 104-degree fever, calling it one of the scariest moments of her life.”

Wow.

Reps for Jamie declined to comment to the Times, but he’s repeatedly maintained he has his daughter’s best interests at heart. Hopefully when Britney speaks at this week’s hearing, the court will actually listen to her — because the details in this report sound pretty unacceptable, if you ask us.

