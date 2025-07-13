Oh No! The Britney Spears Biopic Has Come To A ‘Grinding Halt’ As The Pop Star Reportedly Gets Cold Feet!

Uh oh! The highly anticipated Britney Spears biopic may NOT actually be coming soon to a screen near you!

It’s been just under a year now since Universal Pictures acquired the rights to Britney’s tell-all memoir The Woman in Me to bring her story to life on the silver screen… But that may not actually be happening after all. On Friday, The US Sun reported that the studio is “not going at full speed” into the project amid “concerns” the pop star has with the project. An LA producer told the outlet:

“The wheels have come to a grinding halt on Britney. There was a lot of excitement about acquiring the rights to The Woman In Me, but then Britney had some concerns.”

According to the producer, it’s been “very traumatic” for her to revisit her past while helping bring the story to life:

“She found discussing her past very traumatic and it prompted negative thoughts. So for that stuff to then be put together in a film version and visually relived is a real issue.”

Oh no! Poor Britney. It’s not clear what all of her very public life would be covered in the film, but she’s been through a LOT.

Related: Kelly Clarkson Apologizes For Cancelling On Fans During Emotional Return To Stage

According to the producer, director Jon M. Chu is trying to help the Toxic singer to “work through” some of her concerns to bring the film to the big screen:

“Jon and Britney need time to work through his vision of the film and her needs too. That just has not materialised so far.”

But if the project stalls for too long, Jon may be out… He has a lot of Hollywood clout right now coming off his Oscar-nominated musical Wicked, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. And he’s sure to only gain more going into Wicked: For Good later this year. An insider added:

“Everything has come to a halt. Jon has a lot of other projects to get on with. He doesn’t need to wait around given he is one of the hottest names in the business.”

Uh oh.

Earlier this year, Jon shut down rumors of who would be cast as in the titular role, denying names such as Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Millie Bobby Brown. He wrote on X (Twitter) at the time:

“None of this is true. Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry”

Do you hope this project eventually ends up moving forward? Would you be sad to see Jon depart as director? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via Sheri Determan/WENN]