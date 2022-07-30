Britney Spears' Tell-All Book Is Done -- But There Is A Major Issue Holding Up Its Release!

We have some good news and some bad news about Britney Spears’ highly-anticipated memoir…

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old pop sensation has finally finished writing her tell-all book – but there has been a little wrinkle in the publishing plans. What is it, you may ask? Well, it turns out there may be a delay in releasing the book due to a supply shortage. Sources told the outlet that the publisher Simon & Schuster was hoping for her story to hit shelves in January despite Brit previously claiming it would be out by the end of the year. However, the paper shortage that has been the bane of the publishing industry’s existence has impacted the timeline. As Midland Paper Vice President Bill Rojack stated to Publishers Weekly:

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I’ve never seen a market like this before. The paper business has been consolidating for years and will continue to consolidate.”

He went on to explain that while demand from publishing houses for paper has increased, it has decreased by 50 percent elsewhere in “recent years,” so industrial paper mills have moved to work with bigger markets like packaging materials such as corrugated cardboard. Rojack continued:

“This is more than a market cycle. It is a structural transformational sea change that happened, so much faster than anybody expected because of Covid.”

Inneresting…

Another report from Publisher’s Weekly also pointed to other factors for the shortage plaguing Britney and Simon & Schuster, including inflation costs, the closure of many printing presses in North America, labor shortages, and increased demand. It is great news that more people have rekindled their love for reading during the pandemic, especially when it comes to the future sales of Britney’s book. But now, that won’t do her any good since she is running into huge delays due to a lack of paper.

So with that in mind, there is no clear release date until the shortage is resolved. This means everyone will have to wait a hot minute for the details about what went down in her conservatorship, with her family, and more over the past 13 years. But we can imagine Simon & Schuster will do everything and anything they can to get what promises to be an explosive and juicy memoir in the hands of the public ASAP.

