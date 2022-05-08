Britney Spears Says Her Tell-All Book Will Be Dropping At The End Of THIS YEAR!

Mark your calendars, Perezcious readers!

As you most likely know, a previous report revealed that Britney Spears signed a $15 million landmark book deal with Simon & Schuster back in February. While the pop star has not spilled the deets about the deal, she later confirmed the news that she is in the process of writing a tell-all memoir. And now, it looks like we may have a time frame for when it will be hitting the bookshelves!

Alongside a picture of her wedding veil on the floor and her new cat Wendy laying on top of it, Britney went into a seven-slide rant on Instagram about the “secrets” she wanted to spill about her conservatorship in her upcoming memoir. She began:

“I will be honest I never spoke at all when I was younger. I think I was just shy because I can’t even stand in a room with people I don’t know, my anxiety is absolutely horrible. Or maybe it was the way I was brought up… Meaning by tradition with adults you don’t speak unless your spoken to. I was extremely respectful yes ma’am and no ma’am. I honestly think I was too polite maybe the reason I was taken advantage of most of my life… The secrets I’d had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing. Imagine being told your whole life to be quite.”

The Crossroads actress then opened up about how the people in charge of her conservatorship always enraged her for “whispering” whenever they were around her:

“Do you know how many times the people of the conservatorship would come to speak to me whispering?!? Uhhhh whats the big f**king secret here?! I want to be open, yet when I acted that way they looked at me like was I crazy, even during shows with hundreds of people underneath the stage they would talk to me in a whisper. I swear I wanted to f**king scream!!! They always came to me in their conservative stuck up of importance super f**king official way. Uhhhhh its like geez, nobody is standing around us!!! Why the hell are we whispering??!”

She continued:

“I had so many complaints I wanted to share and bring up only to be told to keep shut… but wait isn’t that what a woman of intellect is supposed to do?!? Speak up, rise to the occasion make people think. That’s why I said before… 100 percent I’d been ripped of my woman hood in those years and that’s a long time!!! Do you know how many times I was disrespected by people even my own SUPPORT and I wanted to literally raise hell!!! Show my grit as a woman let them know they ruined it for me!!!”

The momma then took a dig at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir Things I Should Have Said:

“See I’m fine for the love of God please end this!!! But that was the whole thing I couldn’t talk about it or be interviewed until it was over!!! Can you imagine with my sister and her drama book and what had happened to me??? How I literally wanted to blow the house down meaning explode!!! And I couldn’t keep having that all in. I had waited for that moment and it almost felt like an extremely painful and cruel joke. Then I started to get mad angry ALL THIS TIME!!! Then all the offers of money to tell my side of the story… all the documentaries were trash!!! I’m sure that was just ignition to move me forward but honestly I just wanted to spit in any persons face that came near me!!!!”

Concluding her lengthy post, Britney issued a warning to everyone:

S**t maybe now I will need a conservatorship ?! I’m bat s**t f**king crazy JUST KIDDING … Well not really !!! But I said.. just do a book … the easiest way possible and considering my fear of people I might have to write them off for the next decade !!! Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!! My book comes out at the end of this year … Once it’s released not sure whats going to happen folks.”

End of this year?! That is so soon! Of course, no official word from Simon & Schuster has been released — but it would not surprise us if Brit wanted to get her story out ASAP. We man, she has certainly waited for such a long time to get the opportunity to tell it in her own words. Swipe to ch-ch-check out her entire lengthy message:

