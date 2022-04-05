Britney Spears CONFIRMS Huge Book Deal News, Calls Writing Process 'Healing'

Britney Spears is giving us a little taste of what’s to come in her memoir!

Back in February, it was reported that the popstar signed a landmark book deal to write her own memoir, something her fans have been clamoring for since she got out of her conservatorship. Brit has also been adamant about telling her own story, particularly when her mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears both published her own books (in Britney’s view, at her expense).

Related: Britney Spears Vows To Get ‘Justice’ Against Family Who ‘Harmed’ Her

On Friday, the singer posted (then deleted) another screed against her family, writing:

“I always used to hate the way my mom thrived on drama … she would literally scream from the rooftops … no lie !!! All night long arguing with a drunk man who couldn’t even talk … Why ??? I was the one who never got any sleep … It was just one night it was every night of my life !!! With that said … traditionally growing up going to therapy WHERE I COME FROM is looked down on !!! I mean MY PARENTS never went to therapy they THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA every day of their f***ing lives … I was always extremely embarrassed to talk about my personal life and still am to this day .. I believe you take it to God … it’s none of anybody’s business … That’s why forcing me so long to talk in therapy has never been my style yet at this point … my family has broken me so much I do need a little therapy …”

She went on to drag Lynne’s Through the Storm and Jamie Lynn’s Things I Should Have Said:

“I just find it pretty sad in my hardest times not only my mother but my sister tell their books of their STORY … DRAMA … I don’t think that’s particularly nice … we are entitled to our own story but this drama is of the devil !!! I mean we all like a little gossip but dear God !!!! I’m posting a pic of a rainbow I saw in Maui yesterday … after every STORM there will always be a rainbow … that’s God’s promise !!! God’s rainbow outweighs the storm infinitely and that’s the message I want to send to my mother and sister whose books were what I should have said and the storm … So when you look at this rainbow mother please understand this and this only … I am a woman now !!!”

She concluded:

“I am not the type of person to air dirty laundry but I’m sure as hell not going to sit back and be my family’s Jesus Christ !!! I will speak up and blow the f**king house down !!! My family again I will SAY IT … took it way too far with me I’m still not done … and F**K YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY F**KING HEART !!!”

Damn!

On Monday, the Stronger artist elaborated on her promise to “blow the f**king house down” — by confirming the writing of her own book. In another since-deleted IG post, she shared:

“I want to address my recent post captioning my past … to my understanding, to most it’s confusing … why express NOW ??? Well I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life … I’ve never been able to express openly !!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

After recently criticizing Justin Timberlake for slighting her in the 2002 music video for Cry Me A River, the singer brought up her ex again in a better light. She reflected:

“But instead of using my head … I’m using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me … although he was never bullied or threatened by his family … he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!! Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the BITCH!!! Anyway … I wanted to just let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY !!! My mom and sister also did the “intellectual approach” in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything !!!”

She continued:

“I’m not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS well because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL … but come on LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT !!! Why do I say this ??? Well because I never felt heard ever !!! I was screaming inside and no matter what I said it was always looked down on … again I will just SAY .. as I got older the head powers in my conservatorship were literally unbelievable … Yes the security, the management and mainly my father who was NEVER AVAILABLE all felt like a CULT !!! I see now the greed and envy of men and the damage people of power can do !!!”

So heartbreaking.

In a more abstract passage, she mused:

“The abbreviation of doing something is not just something … it’s considered SPECIAL !!! Therefore when some speak up and show their thoughts, their feelings, and their concerns telling someone something matters, no matter what it was, it was 100% looked down upon … I’m an artist … I’m totally fine not being like ‘this all comes full circle’ or ‘our children are effected [sic] by our approach in what we do daily’ … Our thoughts, our behaviors, our actions, let’s be good examples !!!”

The Mickey Mouse Club alum then shared a painful anecdote:

“Example … WHAT NOT TO DO … When I was in Louisiana during COVID-19, I went Target to pick things up at the store… I live in the sticks so it was an hour drive !!! When I finally got there I was told by a lady and my father that I could not get out of the car … my security got out of the car and I WAITED !!!! Hundreds of kids and adults going in !!! I’ve never felt more like nothing in my life … of course they say now they never did that because they forgot !!! Unfortunately folks I DON’T FORGET !!! And I’m here to remind people what NOT TO DO like my family did to me so we can be better people for the next generation !!!”

Related: Britney Reveals She Wasn’t Even Allowed Excedrin During Conservatorship!

Jeez. We know some of the major horrific injustices of the conservatorship (like forcing her to have an IUD and conducting surveillance on her house and devices). But we can’t imagine all the smaller incidents like this Target story that Britney had to endure over the years. As distressing as it is, she does a good job of showing just how inhumane these mundane experiences of the conservatorship were.

She added another example, one she’s alluded to before:

“There’s nothing more embarrassing than three of your childhood friends coming to visit you in Las Vegas and you are WORKING AND PERFORMING for them at night … They all go to a spa and I wait for an hour as they get their nails and toes done and get offered champagne… I wasn’t allowed to go to the spa so I sat outside and waited … not only did they not even LOOK MY WAY OR ACKNOWLEDGE me or show any concern … they drank the whole bottle !!!”

The Grammy winner wrapped up her lengthy post:

“I never complained to anyone about it because honestly it was too embarrassing !!! My mother would always say … I JUST DON’T KNOW THE RULES !!! So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories … but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times … cry on TV … and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram … Anyways, Godspeed my friends …”

You have the right to share as much as you want to, Britney! The fans will always be supportive when you tell your story. And we can’t WAIT to read your book.

[Image via Britney Spears/Call Her Daddy/Instagram & WENN]