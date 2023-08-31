Britney Spears’ Brother Bryan Seemingly Posts Cryptic AF Message Bashing ‘Scam’ Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ brother Bryan is showing her even more support!

On Wednesday, the film producer took to Instagram to seemingly bash the f**k out of Sam Asghari AND Britney’s biggest fans. Huh??

In his Story, Bryan appeared to have shared two cryptic messages in which it seemed like he took aim at the fitness trainer, who filed for divorce from the pop star after 14 months of marriage. But he also had a bone to pick with the Grammy winner’s “supporters,” writing:

“Where’s all the supporters now that scam is out of the picture?”

Oof!

He followed up with:

“They were only there to increase scams exposure”

Jeez…

Ch-ch-check out screenshots of the scathing uploads (below):

As of Thursday morning, it appears as though Bryan has already deleted the posts, so it’s unclear what spurred this on.

He sure seems angry with The Britney Army and Sam, though! If we had to guess why, it seems like he’s implying the 29-year-old was only ever in the relationship to gain some fame and fortune for himself (and he wouldn’t be the only one pushing this theory, unfortunately). Calling him “scam” is proof enough there’s beef between ’em! But why’s he also dragging the entire fanbase into the drama?!

FWIW, Bryan’s been hanging around the Crossroads alum a lot more since her husband exited the picture. Guess this has given him a new outlook on how everyone’s reacting to the breakup… Something clearly irritated him!

Sound OFF with UR hot takes on this (below), y’all!

