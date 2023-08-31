Florence Pugh Responds To Criticism Of Showing Her REAL Body: 'Not Trying To Hide The Cellulite'

Florence Pugh loves herself for who she is — and she wants everyone else to do the same!

While speaking with Elle UK for the October cover story, the 27-year-old actress is letting the world know how she feels when it comes to body positivity and embracing flaws. She’s made a name for herself with her bold styles and the way she’s confident in her skin no matter what it looks like — and she isn’t planning on stopping anytime soon! And that includes showing it all:

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out.”

AH-Mazing! It’s refreshing to see someone be so raw and real!

The Oppenheimer star went on to say she believes, in this day and age, “freedom” is what “people are scared of” when it comes to fashion and accepting themselves:

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time.”

Florence is of course is referring to the hot pink sheer gown she wore at the Valentino show in Rome last summer — a daring look that got her inundated with comments from creeps attacking her body.

The Little Women alum points out that just because a woman decides to #FreeTheNipple doesn’t mean she’s being sexual. But making it all about that is sexualizing them!

“I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a s**t.’ Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Miss Flo! And as far as that controversial dress? The Midsommar actress recalls she had the time of her life wearing it:

“When I wore the [sheer] dresses, every woman I walked past would say, ‘You look like you’re having so much fun.’ And I was! … Women were drawn to the fact that I was completely happy. That’s been a massive aspect of my career and my life: accepting who I am, and not running away from it.”

Love it!

It’s so wonderful to see stars like Florence spread messages of self love and body positivity. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

