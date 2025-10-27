Britney Spears Defended By Restaurant Manager After Wild Night Out & Erratic Driving Reports -- What Really Happened?!

Someone is coming to Britney Spears‘ defense!

Last week, the singer went out to dinner and was caught on camera driving home erratically. According to DailyMail.com, after a wild night out, she got behind the wheel despite her friend and restaurant staff encouraging her not to. After nearly hitting someone while peeling off, she swerved all over the road on her drive back to her Thousand Oaks home, including driving into the wrong lane of traffic!

Insiders close to her family have since spoken out, claiming this incident has concerned the family SO much that they’re having crisis talks! They believe this is similar behavior to what led up to her 2007 mental health challenges. All very worrisome stuff!

But not everyone agrees with this narrative! The manager of the restaurant is speaking out — and standing up for Brit Brit! Speaking to Us Weekly on Monday, Oliver Wynn, the general manager of Red O in Westlake Village, slammed the reports — insisting they’re not “fair, realistic or true.” Oliver argued:

“I was there and attended to Britney and her friend. She was super chill and really nice. She was in and out of the restaurant within an hour. She just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and left.”

Crucially, the pop star didn’t even order any adult beverages! She and her female friend sat in the establishment’s recently opened lounge and cocktail area, where the 43-year-old “ordered a quesadilla and no alcohol.” So she wasn’t driving impaired?! Not according to this guy!

That said, she was offered at least one drink, but he thought it was too little to make a difference:

“Another guest or fan bought her a glass of wine at the bar and brought it over to her table. She was not intoxicated.”

While DailyMail sources claimed she was knocking things over and being disruptive, it sounds like that wasn’t the case at all. Apparently, the mother of two was super kind to multiple fans in the restaurant, taking photos and videos with several of them. The manager continued:

“I looked over a lot to make sure Britney was comfortable with taking pictures because if she wasn’t comfortable, I would have made sure it didn’t happen. Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time. They were very chatty.”

Oliver added that Britney was “so, so sweet to everyone” and even “thanked the restaurant staff before she left” while holding hands with her pal. The restaurant worker gushed:

“I was impressed at how nice she actually was. I worked at other restaurants frequented by a lot of celebrities, and I’ve never really seen a celebrity be as nice as Britney was.”

Well, that’s a very glowing report — and far from what other sources made it seem!

BTW, as for Britney’s erratic driving — which was caught on camera — a different insider told Us Weekly:

“She was being followed by a bunch of cars, and their lights were really bright. She was a little overwhelmed and just wanted to get home.”

Hmm. That doesn’t make it okay to be crossing the center line or swerving into the bike lane. She could’ve seriously hurt someone, intoxicated or not. But maybe this means things aren’t as bad as first reported??

What do U think? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]