Britney Spears Gives Jaw-Dropping Denial Of Erratic Driving -- Family Is 'Terrified' & Some Want Conservatorship!

Britney Spears‘ family is more worried about her now than they have been in a long time!

Last week, the pop star was caught on camera leaving a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California. Despite the protests of many, she got behind the wheel — and reportedly nearly hit someone as she peeled away and drove home erratically. We’re talking swerving across the road and frequently driving into the bike lane and the opposite lane of traffic! So scary! She’s lucky she didn’t seriously hurt herself or someone else!

Insiders said she was “spiraling” as a result of Kevin Federline‘s controversial tell-all. And now, this incident has led to an increased amount of worry among her family! Sources close to her loved ones told DailyMail.com on Sunday that Britney’s family is holding crisis talks! Uh oh…

Related: Britney Spears’ Dating Life Is DANGEROUS, Says Source

While her loved ones are unsure how to best help her, her family is “terrified” over her behavior — because they feel it is similar to the lead-up to her 2007 mental health crisis that saw her shave her head, lose custody of her two kids, and end up hospitalized twice. She was later put into a conservatorship… something they’re contemplating again!

Speaking to the outlet, an insider expressed:

“There’s a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she’s showing right now that she’s making bad choices.”

They added:

“It’s terrifying. So there’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself.”

While some think another conservatorship is the best option, the family doesn’t want to relive the same drama they did during the last one, which ended in 2021 after 13 years. The source explained:

“But the last time that Jamie stepped in to protect his daughter, he became public enemy number one. … People said he was trying to grab her money, which is not true. So the question is whether anyone should step in to help her, and deal with the backlash.”

Another insider shared that the family saw the dangerous driving footage, which was “really, really hard to watch.” The confidant added:

“But there’s nothing that can be done at this point. She has to figure this all out on her own. But I hope she knows that there are many people who were once in her life who are worried about her, and care deeply for her well-being.”

A third family insider was a lot more blunt:

“She needs to go back under a conservatorship. This is exactly what we all saw 18 years ago. She needed help then, and she needs help now. She is not in a good place, and it’s obvious that she doesn’t have people in her life who are looking out for best interests. She needs someone to step in and help her.”

One of the family sources also addressed her ex-husband’s claims that the boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, no longer want to visit with their mother despite recent reconciliation attempts, saying:

“Kevin is an opportunist, I think. … So I take a lot of what he says with a grain of salt. But he is absolutely right that the boys are reluctant to spend any significant time with her at the moment. It’s just too volatile of a situation for them. … The boys are grown, so this isn’t a DCFS situation, but they are still young enough that they need to be exposed to stability, which is not what they get when they go to Britney’s house.”

They pointed out:

“The driving video is a good example of what we’re dealing with. … People were there, begging her not to drive and she did anyway. If that’s not a metaphor, I don’t know what is.”

Oof. Sad.

Britney has already hit back at these fears, though! Seemingly addressing the erratic driving video, she took to Instagram on Saturday and bizarrely said:

“If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me…”

Very cryptic. Is this her way of claiming she wasn’t the driver in that video?? Hmm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

In another upload on Sunday, she shared a video montage of her painting, captioning it:

“Unfortunately, I don’t feel respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said about me… so I’m not inspired or motivated AT ALL to show new art… but here’s some pretty work from my past that I think was pretty meaningful”

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Huh…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think she needs help? Let us know (below).

[Image via FayesVision/L. Dixon/WENN]