Britney Spears TERRIFIES Onlookers As She Almost Hits People With Erratic Driving!

Oh, no! Britney Spears was caught driving very erratically this week — scaring everyone around her!

In footage obtained by DailyMail.com, the pop star hit up the Thousand Oaks restaurant Red-O on Wednesday night, where she reportedly ordered a quesadilla from the “happy hour” menu before raising a glass to toast the entire restaurant. Throughout her meal, onlookers claimed her top slipped off her shoulder and she knocked glasses and other items to the floor. When she went to leave, a female friend allegedly had to help guide her out the door because she was struggling with her footing. Uh oh…

Despite some obvious red flags that she maybe shouldn’t have been driving, Britney ignored several people — including her companion and restaurant staff — and got behind the wheel of her black BMW anyway. According to one horrified eyewitness, she “nearly ran over her friend while pulling out,” and the woman had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hurt.

What followed was a harrowing five-mile drive back to Brit Brit’s home. Frankly, she’s darn lucky she didn’t get hurt or hurt someone else!!! In the video, she’s seen driving all over the place. After making a startling U-turn, accelerating sharply, causing her tires to screech, she tailgated other cars before swerving OFF THE ROAD and into the ONCOMING TRAFFIC in the wrong lane numerous times. OMG. So dangerous!

At a stoplight, the singer appeared agitated as she reportedly gestured wildly and popped something in her mouth. After her twisty turny drive, she got home and spent about 20 minutes struggling to get past her front gate after failing to punch in the correct gate code. It was taking so long that she and her mystery date just sat there for a few before the Circus artist was left to deal with the problem on her own, the witness noted:

“She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open. She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend leaves. Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded.”

What an ordeal! She really is SO lucky this reckless driving didn’t end in disaster. See it all HERE. An insider close to the embattled star said the outing comes as she’s “spiraling” as a result of her ex-husband Kevin Federline‘s scathing tell-all, You Thought You Knew. The confidant explained:

“Kevin’s book is putting Britney in a tailspin. She’s spiraling. It’s reopening old wounds.”

Reliving the past — especially when it’s not on her terms this time — has been super tough for her, and for understandable reasons. Britney’s been through a lot, the source pointed out:

“If you think about that time in her life, and if you have any humanity at all, you know how dark and tough things were for her then. Two little boys, custody issues, postpartum. And it was severe postpartum. Even thinking about it can trigger her and now she’s in the news again. It’s been really rough.”

Now that she’s finally free from her restrictive conservatorship, the insider said those in her inner circle have been growing increasingly worried, especially in recent months:

“There’s a reason why [the family] had her under a conservatorship. Everyone hates on Jamie, but he was doing what he thought was best for her. And this week’s incident shows why. She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast. And her family loves her and is worried about her, whatever the public might say or think.”

A second insider chimed in:

“Whether people want to admit it or not, this is the Britney Spears of the last several years. When Kevin has recently said that he is scared, he’s not only saying that to sell books, he is also genuinely very concerned. The problem is she is out of her conservatorship; she’s living her life and those that are concerned about her well-being are unable to do anything about it because people won’t listen or they are thought of as money chasing filth. It is a circle that can’t be broken. Britney is having a tough time right now.”

Very upsetting!

We continue to wish nothing but the best for Britney, and hope she gets any support she might need to get through this rough patch safely.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]