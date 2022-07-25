Lynne Claps Back SHARP After Britney Spears Releases Those Damning Texts!!

Lynne Spears is firing back at Britney Spears!

On Monday morning, the pop star took to Instagram to share a now-deleted post full of text messages she sent her mom, childhood friend, and lawyer while she was checked in at a mental health facility against her will in 2019. She claimed all three failed to respond to her cries for help — but according to her mom, that’s not true!!

The 67-year-old matriarch clapped back at those remarks on Monday afternoon, suggesting her famous daughter wasn’t sharing the full story with the world! And she’s got her own receipts to share! Uh oh!

On the ‘gram, Lynne called out the singer, writing in her caption:

“Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

To prove her point, Lynne re-shared a post from Britney’s childhood best friend, Jansen Fitzgerald, who was the first to blast the allegations made against her. Jansen was accused of not helping Britney seek new legal representation or responding to her questions about the medicine she was prescribed… but, as Jansen tells it, she DID respond!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the All Faith Designs owner insisted that she responded to her friend but believes someone might have deleted the texts before they made it to the singer! She also stressed her fears that the Crossroads alum’s cell phone was being monitored at the time — accusations for which Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, is in court for right now!

While posting the full text exchange with Britney — which included her two lengthy responses to the celeb’s concerns — Jansen explained:

“The full message and I did respond!! I have always felt like some of my messages were deleted.”

She continued:

“My heart is a little broken this morning so I would like to clarify some things… I love my friends more than life itself and would go to the ends of the earth for them. This [message] along with THOUSANDS of [messages] were sent to the court investigator in 2019 in order to help my friend Britney Spears.”

The childhood friends were supposedly in constant communication before Britney left the mental health facility — at which point she thinks someone must have intervened to keep them apart!

“We talked daily when she was in her last facility and her mom and I even went to New Orleans and met with an attorney to try and help her because we knew they wouldn’t let us near her! We were also very cautious of what we would write in messages because we had a feeling her phone was being monitored. When she left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again! I have tried to reach her through every possible outlet and always failed. It has been almost 3 years now. I miss my friend terribly and want nothing but the best for her. I don’t know if some of my messages to her were deleted by outside sources or what happened but I do know the courts had them all as I was very concerned for her and felt my messages could help her case.”

Whoa…

Ch-ch-check out Jansen and Lynne’s responses to the controversy (below)!

This is definitely a whole new side of the story!

Lynne seems to be in support of everything Jansen revealed since she re-posted the screenshot to her Instagram account. While the momma didn’t leak the full version of her texts with Brit, she did say she has the “whole” version too, so… is it true that Britney’s phone was monitored? Did someone really delete Jansen and Lynne’s responses?! We hope the results of Jamie’s upcoming deposition help clear the air on some of this!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers?

