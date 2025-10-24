Kevin Federline Says Sons Are So 'Terrified' They 'Stopped Seeing' Mom Britney Spears Again

Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline are distancing themselves from Britney Spears again, and it is all because they are worried after witnessing her “shocking” behavior! That is what Kevin Federline is claiming now!

Perezcious readers know the pop icon was estranged from her two boys for a while. They reconnected late last year and seemed to be heading in the right direction. However, their relationship is on the rocks again. In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Thursday, Kevin confirmed Jayden and Sean are no longer seeing their mom due to what they saw while visiting her:

“[Britney] saw one of my sons one day this year, and he decided not to go back over there because of what he saw. The other one, Jayden, who’s my younger son, is 19 now — he’s been over there quite a few times over the past year, and he’s stopped seeing her in the last few months because of the situation.”

How sad! The former backup dancer claimed their sons are “terrified” and “worried about their mom,” and they “don’t know how to help because of what all of this has cost.” When asked why Jayden and Sean don’t “want to be around her” and what they saw, Kevin refused to answer, saying:

“That’s not my story to tell. That’s my sons’ story to tell if they decide to. I mean, the things that they’ve seen are shocking, right? So shocking that one of my sons came to me and called me and was like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I’m afraid Mom is going to die.'”

Whoa! That is really scary if true! Watch the interview (below):

All three are so concerned about Brit right now, but you know what likely hasn’t helped? Kevin’s scathing memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he spilled tons of jaw-dropping and disturbing secrets about the singer. Everything from how she allegedly did cocaine while breastfeeding, punched Sean Preston in the face, wished her sons dead, watched the two sleep with a knife in her hand, and more.

The America’s Most Hated singer swore he only had good intentions with the book, but did he not consider the damaging effect it may have on her, especially if she was already struggling before the book dropped, as he suggested? Because Kevin makes her look really bad here. And unfortunately, we’ve since heard Britney is “spiraling” due to the tell-all. She even reportedly almost hit people while driving erratically. His book is seemingly doing more harm than good for Britney…

It’s so upsetting how things turned out. We only hope that Britney will be OK after all this. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

