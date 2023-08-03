Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Arrested For Stalking… AGAIN

Jason Alexander’s mountain of legal issues just got a bit taller.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, whom she was married to for just two days in 2004 following a Las Vegas wedding, has landed himself BACK in jail… This time for stalking!

According to a Wednesday TMZ report, the 41-year-old was booked into a Tennessee detention center at around 10:30 a.m. the same day. As of now, details are unclear surrounding the specific incident that landed him the charges, whether or not he’s been issued bail or a court date, or who exactly accused him of stalking…. But it’s certainly not the first time he’s landed the charge.

Just last summer, Jason broke onto the Toxic singer’s property on her wedding day, capturing the entire thing on an Instagram Live. As you may recall, he somehow made it INSIDE Brit’s home, where he attempted to open her bedroom door — reportedly where she was getting dressed for her nuptials to Sam Asghari. After being apprehended, Jason was found with a knife on him, and was later hit with a slew of charges, including aggravated trespassing, battery, felony stalking, and misdemeanor vandalism. However, the latter two were dismissed in court after he spent 64 days in prison… But it sounds like that stalking charge has come back in full force. Yikes.

