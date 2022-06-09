Britney Spears' Wedding CRASHED By Ex-Husband Jason Alexander! Cops Reportedly Had To Restrain Him!!!

As we told you, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting married today. It’s something the Toxic singer has wanted for YEARS now, kept out of her grasp only by the chains of her conservatorship. But now that’s over, nothing can ruin her big day, right?

Well… According to a shocking report from TMZ, someone did his damnedest — her ex-husband Jason Alexander!

Jason, Brit’s first husband — for about 55 hours in 2004 — was apparently livestreaming on social media as he tried to get through security at his ex’s home on Thursday afternoon. He claimed in the video that “his first and only wife” had invited him, but security wasn’t buying it. There was some kind of physical altercation, and his phone got turned off.

According to TMZ, he was able to get past that guard and into Britney’s home. Scary stuff!

It’s unclear if he was able to make it to Britney or Sam, but someone there quick to call the police as he continued to livestream inside the house.

After just a few minutes the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to a trespassing call at the pop star’s residence, ultimately being forced to physically restrain Jason on the ground outside!

This isn’t the first time Jason has gotten in trouble with the law. He was arrested more than once just last year, including for DUI, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and once even for… of all things, trying to bypass security. That time was at an airport, thankfully, and not another wedding. He was charged with a misdemeanor and fined. That time…

Just this past January he reportedly pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking and violating an order of protection. The identity of the female victim was not released, but we can be reasonably certain it wasn’t Britney as this was all the way in Tennessee. The 40-year-old was sentenced to a year of probation — which isn’t even close to being up. So something tells us trespassing on the property of another woman, an ex-wife even, might have violated the terms of his parole.

Innerestingly, Jason has been quite vocal about Britney lately. In 2020 he attended a #FreeBritney rally outside an LA courthouse where a hearing about her conservatorship was going on.

Last Summer he spoke out about how she was being controlled even before the conservatorship — saying she was manipulated into annulling their brief marriage. At the time that seemed like an account to help us understand — but it kind of feels now like he might have been communicating how important she still was to him? And no one noticed??

We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on any more developments…

