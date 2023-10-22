Britney Spears Reveals Why She Posts ‘Naked’ Pics!

Britney Spears is giving us the “naked” truth.

If you follow the Criminal singer on Instagram, you’ve probably seen at least one of her, uhhh, more scandalous posts. To sum it up, she’s definitely been no stranger to showing a bit of skin. See some examples (below):

But now, we’re finally learning why.

In a new excerpt obtained by the New York Times from her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, the 41-year-old acknowledged that while it may be confusing for some, posing nude is liberating for her. She wrote:

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses. But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

That definitely makes a lot of sense! We mean, why wouldn’t she want to take back some of the power?? Even if some don’t approve!

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram]