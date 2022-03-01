Britney Spears Poses Totally Naked For Sexy AF Beach Photos!!

Hot damn!

Britney Spears is feeling free AF on her tropical getaway with fiancé Sam Asghari! Literally! There’s not a shred of clothing blocking her from the sun!

On Monday, the pop star took to Instagram with a series of photos from her vacation, and let’s just say jaws all over the world fell at the sight! The singer was leaving very little to the imagination!!

The 40-year-old began with some salacious (and very NSFW!!!) photos of herself lying in the shallow end of the crystal clear ocean. She covered up her privates with various diamond emojis, but other than that, she was completely naked! She included several rose emojis in the caption.

Take a look (below)!!!

Wow!!!

She followed up hours later with even more revealing photos, this time as she stood by the water’s edge with her hands covering her boobs.

Amazing!

Lastly, she filmed a fun montage video of her day at the beach.

Rather than go completely nude for the sexy vid, she wore a yellow and pink bikini bottom, but her top was nowhere to be found. Chris Isaak’s Baby Did A Bad Thing set the mood for the quick look into her island trip.

Ch-ch-check it out!

As we reported, Britney and Sam jetted off to somewhere warm to celebrate the personal trainer’s 28th birthday. Just moments into their vacay, things were already looking hot and heavy over on Sam’s IG page when he posted a video of the couple’s make-out sesh in the pool. Now with the looks of Brit’s social media content, it’s pretty clear they are having the time of their lives together in this tropical paradise!

Fans picked up on the good vibes and took to the comment section to wish Brit well as she continues to enjoy her life following the end of her restrictive conservatorship.

See some of the best reactions (below):

“Free spirit” “I’m loving this FREEDOM!” “You look so good Britney goals” “You must pack light for vacation”

Even Paris Hilton was caught gushing over the sexy snapshots, writing:

“Sliving! “

