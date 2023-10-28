Britney Spears Fans Go After Jessica Biel After Justin Timberlake Disables IG Comments!

Jessica Biel is caught in the crossfire of all the Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake drama! Or at least her comment section is!

Fans of the 41-year-old pop star are refusing to be silenced by the Mirrors singer after he turned off his Instagram comments. Obviously they were quick to swarm his feed following the release of Britney’s explosive memoir The Woman In Me. Now that he’s slipped away, they’re still fuming — so much so, that they turned the attention to his wife!

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre alum’s social media page was immediately filled with Britney defenders, her comments flooding with criticism directed toward her husband, stuff like:

“Your husband is trash” “How can you still be married to a man who destroyed your ex-girlfriend’s psychological well-being? As a woman, you should put yourself in her shoes and have a minimum of empathy. But no, it’s covering up everything this monster did” “You have a chance to be on the right side of history here. If the sources are correct and you’re basically telling @britneyspears to get over it, your stockmarket husband will go all the way down. Just saying.” “She is putting Brittney under the rug. How can someone hold that in and once it comes out you shun her….it’s the past being brought up for reason. He ruined her.” “FREE BRITNEY” “Hey siri, play What goes around by Justin Timberlake”

Ouch.

It didn’t take long for the 7th Heaven star to follow in Justin’s footsteps — she disabled her comments Friday evening, just a day after her hubby. Brit Brit’s army of fans isn’t going to give up anytime soon, but it does seem unfair that Jess is getting roped into the middle of it all!

The question is, where will the throngs of angry fans go now? JT’s friends’ pages? Look out, Jimmy Fallon! Eh, he probably deserves it…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

