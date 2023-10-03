Jimmy Fallon Kinda Sorta Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations In First Show Back...

Jimmy Fallon is back on our screens, and he doesn’t seem ready to fully address those toxic workplace allegations against him quite yet!

The Tonight Show has been on a hiatus over the past five months due to the writer’s strike in Hollywood, and a lot happened during his time away from the late-night talk show! For those who don’t recall, the 49-year-old comedian was accused of allegedly fostering a toxic work environment by 16 anonymous staffers in a bombshell report from Rolling Stone. Employees claimed he would drink on set, “snap at crew members, express irritation over the smallest of things, and berate and belittle staffers out of frustration” — to the point where it greatly impacted their mental health.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about accusations of horrific behavior when it comes to Jimmy. A woman previously claimed she was groomed by Horatio Sanz at Saturday Night Live, and the host had known about the whole thing. She even demanded he come forward to speak out about what happened. However, Jimmy has yet to address the matter.

So, if you were hoping he would at least take the time to talk about the toxic workplace accusations publicly, don’t hold your breath. Because he barely said anything about it when he returned for the first time to The Tonight Show on Monday. He said during a monologue:

“I had a lot of time, five months, a lot of time to really just sit and think. And I finally just took a moment and realized how grateful I am for all of this and for this show. I really love this job, I love doing it, I love telling jokes, I love interviewing people, I love making you laugh. I’m very lucky to have this show, and I want to thank you all for supporting and choosing to have me in your bedrooms at nighttime.”

Innerestingly enough, Jimmy went on to give a shout-out to his staff members:

“This is what I love to do, and I want to do it for a long time. I’m so happy to be back. Thank you to our crew, our staff. Our writers are now back in the building and we’re going to make some fun shows.”

We cannot help but think that this last part had been a very subtle response to the report — even if he didn’t specifically mention it! You can watch the moment (below):

