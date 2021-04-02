Britney Spears Says She Writes Her Own Posts After MUA Claims IG Content Isn’t Her Words

For a while now, there’s been TONS of speculation as to whether or not Britney Spears controls her Instagram content — with many believing it has been run by her team. Now, according to TMZ, the pop sensation has taken the time to clear the air about her social media posts after her former makeup artist claimed she doesn’t manage her own platform.

ICYMI, Billy Brasfield, who previously worked with Spears from 2012 to 2013, claimed the pop star text him about not being in charge of her social media accounts for a bit. Earlier this week, the Toxic performer broke her silence about the New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary, revealing how she “was embarrassed” over it and “cried for two weeks” — to which people thought wasn’t written by her, including Billy!

On his now-private Insta account, Brasfield responded to the singer’s post, writing:

“Of course watching certain things that are now so far in HER past… circumstances that she has already lived through, and has moved beyond, that are now being brought up over and over, can be #emotional. She ‘deals’ with it, and frankly very well… she is not ‘fragile.’”

The 44-year-old then told Page Six that when he saw Brits post about the documentary:

“I immediately knew it was not her. I texted her about it and she texted me back last night. What was upsetting [about the post] — it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on. Although it might be complicated for her, of course, she is invested. It’s her life. She does not like being a victim, she never wanted to be a victim and doesn’t see herself as a victim. She sees herself as a survivor and has navigated this with patience and strategy.”

He added how he believed the post was meant to distract from what’s currently going on with Spears’ conservatorship. While Brasfield believes there’s something shadier going on with the star’s content, Spears’ social media manager Cassie Petrey addressed the concerns over how much editorial control Britney has in a lengthy IG post from February.

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram. She finds the google images, pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself. If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not.”

She continued:

“She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again. Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living life and trying to have fun on instagram. She has a team to help strategize, like any major celebrity generally does at this point in her career. Almost every person has a social media team — just like they have a manager, publicist, record label, etc.”

Interesting! Unfortunately, the social media guru has received lots of hate from #FreeBritney stans — even though she allegedly did NOT orchestrate the post about the Hulu documentary. Now, Britney has apparently also decided to deny Brasfield and other fans’ claims in an exclusive with TMZ, saying:

“No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”

Of course, here come the speculations as to whether she said this or not, too!

In all seriousness, though, we want what’s best for Britney in every aspect of her life. And we really won’t know anything until she decides to candidly speak out and do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey … or really anyone else.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are U buying that Britney writes her own posts or not? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram & Makeup Artist Billy B/YouTube]