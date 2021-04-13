Britney Spears Says She’s 'Flattered' By All The Concern Over Her Life

Britney Spears may not have loved the Framing documentary, but she still appreciates her fans!

The pop star has been having a tumultuous time behind the scenes as she attempts to oust her dad, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship she’s lived under for more than a decade. While we have an idea of what’s happening because of court documents, Brit herself tends to keep mum on the subject. Whether that’s her own choice or a condition of the conservatorship is up for debate among the #FreeBritney community.

Related: Britney Got Her COVID Vaccine With BF Sam Asghari! See Her Reaction!

That being said, we do receive some messages from her directly via social media, although what exactly is being communicated and who exactly is doing the posting has also been a matter of debate. On Monday, the 39-year-old shared another somewhat cryptic post, alongside a minute and a half video of her posing (and looking great!) in an outfit that’s probably very familiar to fans by now. She captioned the Instagram clip:

“So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year …

these specific takes have never been seen so it’s sort of new to me !!!! I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that’s A LOT !!!!”

Brit added:

“Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life … what can I say I’m FLATTERED !!! Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing !!!”

Hopefully this means that despite her negative reaction to Framing Britney Spears, she knows the people who watched it and discussed it are on her side! If there’s one thing the doc proved, though, it’s that the world hasn’t always been very empathetic to the singer’s struggles, so we understand why she didn’t necessarily appreciate the content.

What we still don’t totally understand is the Crossroads actress’ “Just a Touch of Rose” project. She posted a similar video (in the same outfit) in November of 2020, hinting that it would be the “final” video from the project, but it’s never been totally clear what it was about.

Meanwhile, she’s also teased a similarly cryptic project called “Red,” joking that it was “coming to theaters near you,” but never offering any explanations. (“RED” posts have included pictures of close-up lips and a solitary refrigerator.)

As she continues to promote these enigmatic projects, it’s understandable that followers have tried to decipher what they’re about and if there’s some sort of hidden meaning behind it. Yet a source previously told Us Weekly that the Lucky songstress finds it “insulting” when people “pick apart her posts.” They shared:

“There are no hidden messages. The documentary has torn her apart because there were so many assumptions based on conjecture. … Britney is extremely intelligent, strong, and business savvy. She is taking back her life. Portraying her as this backwoods hillbilly who posts hidden messages on her Instagram account only hurts her personally.”

Related: Britney Says She Writes Her Own Posts After MUA Claims Otherwise

Another source added:

“Britney has complete control over her social media. She has her own social media team, and she and that team decide what goes out. The conservatorship has no involvement with that whatsoever.”

While we’re glad she seemingly has control over this aspect of her life, it doesn’t do much to clear up these mysterious projects Brit has going! We’re still holding out hope that some day she’ll tell all…

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]