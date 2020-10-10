Britney Spears Shares Heartwarming Message Thanking Fans For ‘Support Throughout The Years’!

Britney Spears must have been having a great day on Friday, because she took it to social media and made everybody’s afternoon just a little bit brighter!

The 38-year-old pop star took to Instagram to brighten everybody’s day during what has been a particularly tough, bizarre, and challenging year all around. And we are SO here for her positive energy and upbeat attitude!

The Baby One More Time singer and Kentwood, Louisiana native must have read some particularly nice and sweet comments on social media recently, because she alluded to checking in on the comment section during her sweet, upbeat address to fans that contained PLENTY of energy for the big weekend ahead:

“To my fans …. I want to thank you guys so much for your support throughout the years !!!!! Sometimes when I read the comments ….. yup, we all do it sometimes ….. it shows me how loved I am and how beautiful people really are !!!!!! I mean seriously though !!!!! Anyhow …. thanks for all your KIND words ….. it means so much to me ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! So you know I really care ….. I will say it again ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!! PS first pic is the original !!!!”

Awww! That’s so cute — and so appreciated to see whenever a star feels like they owe a debt of gratitude to their fans!

Down-home, polite, sweet, we love it!

Along with the heartfelt message, Spears also shared a set of selfies showing her relaxing under the shade of a nice, big tree:

Love it all!

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, significant family strife and ongoing mental health issues — and courtroom battles related therein — have been dragging the pop star down. It’s never too late to turn over a new leaf and make things good and happy as can be again, though, is it?!

So here’s to the Mickey Mouse Club alum — and all the rest of us — ending 2020 on a high note, challenges be damned. Boy, wouldn’t that be nice?! Shoot, let us all ride this wave of positivity into the year’s last three months, and block out all the bull s**t from the first nine! Ha!

