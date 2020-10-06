Britney Spears Shows Fans ‘What I Really Look Like’ In New Set Of ‘Insecure’ Pics!

Britney Spears is letting down her guard!

The songstress has become known for rocking similar outfits on her Instagram, leading to constant comments about why someone like her lacks an expansive wardrobe, instead mostly wearing peasant blouses which show off her stomach and tiny cargo cut-off shorts.

However, she switched things up BIG TIME on Monday, wearing a total mom outfit while completing chores around the house!

The momma of two kept it totally real in a refreshing caption:

“Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!!”

Wow! She’s just like us!!

Take a look at all three snaps, where she also revealed a little-known “fun fact” (below):

Despite Brit’s comments about this being her “reality,” it didn’t stop a slew of comments from rolling in related to the #FreeBritney movement, which her former financial conservator Andrew Wallet recently shared has no real merit in a sit-down with DailyMail.com:

“Britney is in a conservatorship for good reason but a lot of the Free Britney people have no experience with the law. These legal proceedings are complex and people jump to conclusions. Their perception is so wrong but you can’t go and tell them why because a lot of it is confidential. You have a lot of people who don’t have a clue but meanwhile we can’t talk about it. It’s frustrating but it is what it is. If Britney wasn’t a celebrity none of this stuff would get talked about. The most important question is whether the conservatorship is in her best interests. That’s what you always have to ask yourself and I absolutely still believe that the conservatorship is in her best interests. This movement on social media has definitely complicated matters.”

Despite the obvious frustration both he and Jamie Spears have shown about the online push for a “free” Miz Spears, Wallet did stoke the fire a bit:

“There are people lurking in the shadows pushing an agenda. I can’t say who but it is hurting Britney, she’s the only one who gets hurt by all this. I have my own theories and things are going to come out during discovery and the trial [to determine who gets appointed]. There is a lot of criticism that is completely wrong.”

What does it all mean?! Will we ever find out?! Your guess is as good as ours, Perezcious readers…

