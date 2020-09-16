Britney Spears’ Conservators Are Making BANK! Legal Filing Reveals HUGE Salaries!

Britney Spears’ legal action against her dad is really picking up steam!

As we’ve been reporting, the pop star has been waging a battle against Jamie Spears for more independence within her long-running conservatorship. Despite the #FreeBritney movement’s suspicions that Jamie has taken advantage of his daughter and her finances, he’s been adamant that all his actions have been above board. He’s argued that he has to report “every nickel” of Britney’s expenses to the court, so, in his words, “How the hell would I steal something?”

Related: Britney’s Entire Family ‘Is At War With Each Other’ Over Conservatorship!

Well, just because the money was accounted for doesn’t mean it wasn’t a gross misuse of his daughter’s funds — and on Tuesday, Brit’s legal team set out to prove Jamie CAN’T be trusted with the money any longer!

The objection began with Jamie’s motion to bring Andrew Wallet back on as the co-conservator of the Toxic singer’s estate. In court filings obtained by The Blast, the move was described thus:

“After denying for months that any structural change to this conservatorship was necessary, an hour before the last hearing James suddenly reversed direction and conceded that a co-conservator of the estate is needed after all. However, rather than work collaboratively with Britney to find the best candidate, James chose to work in direct opposition to her clear statement that she ‘strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.'”

Her lawyers went on to share the exorbitant salary Wallet made over the course of his 10+ year tenure as co-conservator: a whopping $426,000 per year.

The filing also claimed Wallet’s departure back in March 2019 wasn’t exactly “voluntary,” but rather “negotiated by court-appointed counsel for Britney” to the tune of another $100,000 golden parachute in Wallet’s, well, wallet.

We can see why Britney wants this guy off the team for good. She shouldn’t have to pay this guy another cent anyway, but especially since she’s indicated she no longer wishes to perform, her team argued that Wallet’s return — or any co-conservator, for that matter — “represents a very poor value that Britney cannot afford.”

Related: Brit Shares Birthday Wishes For Her Beloved Sons: ‘I Love You Both To The Moon And Back’

Ultimately, it’s on Jamie for bringing Wallet on in the first place — and according to the 38-year-old’s team, Wallet’s not the only one her father overpaid using her money. He also increased payment to her management team, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, to $500,000 a year, “more than DOUBLE the amount that Tri-Star was previously receiving.”

A half mil! Yeesh!

Britney’s legal team claimed that Jamie has expressed that Britney’s desire to stop performing will require him to change the icon’s budget. However, they snuck in this bit of snark:

“Apparently this frugality does not extend to the fees James pays from the conservatorship to the financial professionals with whom he surrounds himself.”

Damn!

Per TMZ, Jamie is already arguing that Britney’s filing is “full of factual misstatements.” Again, we can’t really see why he would be fighting his daughter’s desire for a qualified third party to handle her estate if not to control and use her funds, so we’d be interested to hear what, exactly, was “misstated” here.

The hearing regarding the co-conservatorship matter will take place on Wednesday, so hopefully we’ll know more soon.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]