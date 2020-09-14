Britney Spears’ Entire Family ‘Is At War With Each Other’ Over Conservatorship!

The family drama surrounding Britney Spears‘ contentious conservatorship is only getting deeper…

New insider info suggests it’s not just dad Jamie Spears contesting his pop star daughter’s well-being under the controversial current legal arraignment. Rather, the entire Spears family is “at war” over it, with disagreements and disputes on all sides threatening to completely break an already seriously fractured Spears clan.

Us Weekly published details from a source close to the family that revealed endless behind-the-scenes battles between the 38-year-old’s parents and siblings over what should be done for her care. Of course, the Baby One More Time singer has been under conservatorship since February 2008, though the case has taken a turn as of late after significant public outcry in the #FreeBritney movement as well as other events pushing it into the public eye.

Now, according to that insider, they’ve seen a change in Brit, who is putting more focus on the legal matter:

“Britney’s family is at war with each other and it’s all because of the conservatorship. Britney is remarkably resilient and is very engaged in the conservatorship, whereas in years prior, she wasn’t at all. She would never ask questions about it or go to court.”

Partially at issue here is mom Lynne Spears‘ concern for her daughter’s well-being — and a clear desire to eventually get Britney out of the conservatorship and free to make her own financial decisions. Jamie, who split from Lynne back in 2002, has balked at that idea, even as a court-appointed licensed fiduciary named Jodi Montgomery temporarily replaced the family patriarch as head of the conservatorship due to the 68-year-old’s “personal health reasons.”

The source indicated Lynne is ready to move forward with transitioning Britney out of it altogether, though things may not be that simple:

“Lynne wants a care plan established that would transition Britney’s personal life out of the conservatorship. Jamie has told her that Britney needs long-term monitoring, and he doesn’t think she is prepared to take such a drastic action. With the conservatorship being extended until the beginning of 2021, Jamie was relieved because all he wants is to keep Britney safe and at her best.”

And Britney herself isn’t exactly pleased with how the conservatorship has progressed, either.

The confidant noted how the lack of consistent time with sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14 has greatly frustrated the I’m A Slave 4 U singer:

“Britney wants to live her life on her terms and is very displeased with the current custody arrangement. She needs to see the boys much more than she currently is.”

Even her older brother Bryan Spears has popped up in the fray, according to the mole. The usually-quiet big bro hasn’t ever said much about the family situation to the media, but the source added he has nevertheless spent considerable energy “trying to be the peacemaker” behind the scenes for the embattled family.

Obviously, it’s as clear as ever that the conservatorship — and its effect on those surrounding Britney — continues to be a very complicated, touch-and-go issue, to say the least. As the insider explained (above), however, the current agreement is set to expire in early 2021, so it’s possible things could soon change for Britney and the entire Spears family.

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers? Where do U stand on her now 12-year-long ordeal under the current legal arrangement? Sound OFF with your take on all of this, down in the comments (below)…

