NO MORE TILED FLOOR! Britney Spears Returns To Instagram From Her Brand New Home -- LOOK!

Britney’s back!

After taking an unexpected week-long break from Instagram, Britney Spears has returned to the app to shed light on what she’s been up to since marrying Sam Asghari — and to give fans the first sneak peek at her brand new home!!

That’s right. We hope you had enough time to mourn the tiled floor that used to stand out in all her dancing videos because it’s gone for good!! As it should be — that home essentially acted as a prison for the singer over the last 13 years in her conservatorship. It’s about time she got a fresh start, and boy, does she seem to be glowing already!

On Wednesday, the pop star popped back on the ‘gram with a brand new series of bikini selfies that not only showed off her hawt bod but also gave a glimpse at her stunning backyard pool! And this next chapter of her life is really sounding so, SO good!

She began by confirming her whereabouts, explaining that she hasn’t had time to jet off on a honeymoon after tying the knot since she’s been busing moving into her new Calabasas residence ever since! As we reported, Brit and Sam moved out of her Thousand Oaks home to be closer to her ex-husband Kevin Federline and her boys Sean Preston and Jayden James. The newlyweds spent a whopping $11.8 million (!!) on a new nearly-12,000 square foot mansion complete with “a huge kitchen, a home movie theatre, and even a room just for gift-wrapping,” according to TMZ. Wow!

Calling out all the newness in her life, Britney wrote on IG:

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!”

Hopefully a good shock! It must be so nice to be in a new place after so many years and many complicated memories in her old pad. That said, she’s definitely still getting used to the new digs, she added:

“Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven !!! Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch !!!

LOVE hearing that!!

In her post, she also included a video of Sam taking a dip in the pool, which looks so glamorous and even has a big water slide! Describing the new outdoor area and some other changes she’s made as of late, Brit continued:

“I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good !!!”

Yay! Sounds amazing!

In true Brit fashion, she couldn’t sign off without throwing some shade at her family! Seemingly referencing her time off the social media platform, the 40-year-old insisted that she “will keep sharing” details of her life online because it “keeps [her] on track,” explaining:

“Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track … my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!!”

We certainly love hearing about Britney’s life in her own words and on her own terms these days! It’s about time she had the freedom to speak her mind however and whenever she wanted!

It’s also interesting to note that she most recently deactivated the app after her mom, Lynne Spears, clapped back hard at a post in which Britney seemed to criticize her family for not showing her love when she needed it the most. Hmm. Is that controversy the reason she signed off for a bit?! The timing suggests so! Either way, we’re glad she’s found her way back!

Check out her full life update (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do you think something happened to cause her to deactivate her account last week or was the move just keeping her too busy to post?!

