Britney Spears’ Little Sister Breaks My Heart! Jamie Lynn Spears…

There’s such a sadness in her eyes too. We have so much empathy for Britney Spears AND Jamie Lynn Spears too! They both did not have normal childhood. They both had a lot of dysfunction growing up. They both have had to deal with the nasty side of fame. We wish them both healing – especially together as sisters! Jamie Lynn got very emotional on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test when talking about her life and her very famous sister.