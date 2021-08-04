Britney Spears Says She Was Locked In A Bathroom In The Middle Of The Night & Needed To Be Rescued By Security!

This is a scary story… we’re glad Britney Spears is OK, especially after waiting for so long until she could be rescued!

The Toxic singer is relaying a bad experience she had in a bathroom in the middle of the night, and it sounds panic-inducing! Although she doesn’t say exactly when this happened — presumably this week, as she shared the story on her Instagram account on Tuesday along with a pic showing the bathroom door that was apparently involved — we’re just happy the ordeal is over!

Related: Britney’s Legal Team Goes For Another Win Against Her Father In Conservatorship Battle

After wanting to take a bath in the middle of the night while she was still up after boyfriend Sam Asghari had gone to bed, Britney popped into their bathroom to prepare. But as she explains it (below), things didn’t exactly go as planned from the very beginning:

“At 2am I decided to take a bath!!!! I got a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better!!!! I went to the bathroom and looked at my leftover coffee from earlier in the morning and said ‘gross’ but didn’t throw it away and then I looked for my face wash but couldn’t find it anywhere !!!! I was caught up in my head looking for it for about 15 minutes and then realized it’s probably in the other bathroom … then I went to leave and the door was locked”

Oh no!

That’s not good!

And what’s worse was her BF is apparently a very sound sleeper — and Brit’s calls for help were going unanswered!

She explained more:

“I thought ok well it’s a bathroom, I can open the damn door … no, the lock was stuck !!!! I got locked in the f**king bathroom and my boyfriend was sleeping … even if there are earthquakes he doesn’t wake up!!! I screamed ‘HEYYYYY!!!! Come open this stupid door !!!!’ … silence. the fourth time he gets up and says ‘What’s wrong?’ … I said “I’m in here and I can’t get out!!!! He tried to do his thing to open the door with a PEN!”

The WORST!

After Sam’s best attempts with his pen — which failed, sadly — the duo called building security and had to wait things out until they were able to send staff up to help the pop princess.

Related: Britney Combats Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ By Making ‘Rebellious’ Art! Wow!

After waiting a while, maintenance and security arrived on the scene, and soon enough, the whole ordeal was over, though not before Brit had some new (old) coffee to re-energize herself:

“‘We’re here!’ They said … I asked how long it would take to open … and they said ‘oh, maybe 10 minutes’!!!! The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy so I drank it … I was reenergized and started speaking again!!! ‘Are you guys there ???’ … ‘Yes we are!’ They said, ‘Stand back, we’re going to open the door!’ It opened … it finally opened!!!!!”

Unbelievable!

Here is Britney’s full post (below), with a pic of the offending door, to boot:

Sticky, sticky, sticky!

What do U make of this unexpected situation, Perezcious readers??

That seriously must have ruined what should have been a quiet, relaxing bath time. Ugh!!!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]