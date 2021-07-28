Britney Spears Combats 'Feeling Overwhelmed' With 'Rebellious' Art!

Britney Spears‘ life is in the midst of a major overhaul.

Not only does she have a new lawyer who is finally ready to end the conservatorship for good, but she’s been opening up about trauma and family feuds more than ever. So it’s really no wonder all this is starting to take a toll on her mental health!

Admitting she’s “feeling overwhelmed” these days, Brit reflected on the “change going on” at the moment, as well as her latest way to combat those unwanted emotions, in a new Instagram video on Tuesday!

Uploading a time-lapse of her painting a large white sheet of paper in what appears to be the living room of her home, the …Baby One More Time vocalist shared:

“As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint !!!”

Hinting at perhaps how dreary her thoughts have been, she added:

“I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!!”

She might not be a professional just yet, but many fans were ready to bid for the artist’s latest creation! They even dubbed her “ARTNEY.” LOLz!

She certainly seemed like a pro, too, by not getting a single drop of paint on her all-white clothing! A very daring outfit choice, TBH… But that might have been the point because it sounds like the whole purpose behind this activity was to be a bit “rebellious.” The 39-year-old continued:

“This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors !!!!”

Wow! If that’s how she’s feeling, we are so happy! It’s been a long time coming since the singer was feeling so “magical.” We have to assume this has so much to do with the recent small victories in her ongoing legal battle.

Innerestingly, the momma of two concluded the post:

“If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere !!!”

Our conspiracy theorist minds want to unpack that odd fish comment more, but we’ll hold back and assume she painted the animal somewhere in her piece. Ch-ch-check out the video (below) and see if you can spot it for yourself!

Of course, this painting sesh comes on the heels of a tough court filing, in which the Crossroads alum revealed the person she’d like to replace her father Jamie Spears with as conservator. She also painfully detailed the “venomous” relationship she has with her dad, which has been “traumatizing, insane and depressing” for years.

Despite making these heavy accusations just days ago, Sam Asghari’s girlfriend seems to have turned a new page in life — or at least on IG as she’s been spotted posing as carefree as ever before. We just hope there isn’t something fishy going on behind-the-scenes… (pun definitely intended).

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

