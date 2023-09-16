Pete Davidson Trying To Hook Up With Britney Spears!?

Pete Davidson is single and ready to mingle!

Last month, the 29-year-old comedian and Chase Sui Wonders ended their relationship after less than a year together. While breakups are never easy for most, Pete does not seem to be letting it get him down. Instead, now that the Saturday Night Live alum is back in the dating scene, he already has his sights set on… Britney Spears?!

According to RadarOnline, Pete really wants to hook up with the 41-year-old pop sensation, you know, since her marriage to Sam Asghari is over. The insider told the outlet:

“Now that Pete’s split from Chase Sui Wonders, he’d like to make sweet music with Britney. It might not be a pipe dream. After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh.”

OMG, Pete…

The source claimed the Meet Cute actor has always been a big fan of Britney and even admitted to purchasing her perfumes as gifts for his mom, Amy Davidson. Wow. Hopefully, Brit figured out who he is by now!

However, some folks close to Pete are not on board with him getting involved with the Crossroads actress any time soon. Why? Well, the insider shared his pals feel they would be toxic together:

“Pete’s a hopeless romantic and loves having a woman on his arm. But he’s recently sought treatment again for his mental health issues, and Britney’s navigating her own messy breakup. Pals worry neither one of them is in the right headspace to start a new relationship and are convinced their hooking up would be a recipe for disaster!”

Hmm…

Reactions? Do you think Pete and Britney would ever happen? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN, Breakfast Club Power 105.1/YouTube]