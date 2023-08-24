Britney Spears Actually NOT Interested In Reconciling With Dad Jamie -- But Mom Lynne Is A Different Story!

Britney Spears has no plans to bring her pops back into her life — but her mom might not be in the same situation!

ICYMI, reports obtained by TMZ from last Wednesday had everyone’s jaws on the floor when they alleged Britney was considering reconciling with her dad Jamie Spears amid her messy split from Sam Asghari. Yeah, after everything that’s gone on with her conservatorship and beyond, we were all shocked to hear this! Per the reports, though, the pop star just wanted a little familial support during this hard time and “doesn’t want the regret of waiting too long” to repair things.

Totally understandable! It’s got to be a tough road to navigate when your family is like hers…

However, new sources dished to USWeekly on Wednesday afternoon the Oops… I Did It Again singer isn’t actually all that sure she wants to bring her father back into her world — divorce or not. This insider suggests the reports about Jamie are “totally false” and she has “no intention” of patching things up. This “new outlook” she’s got amid her split from her hubby might have her singing a different tune about her mom, though…

The source said Brit Brit isn’t completely closed off to the idea of reconciling with her momma Lynne Spears:

“Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, she’s more open to possibly repairing the relationship with her mom. Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she’s open to the possibility.”

As we’ve been following, the …Baby One More Time songstress has had quite the messy relationship with her parents for years. Ever since she was freed from her conservatorship she’s been very outspoken about how she was treated by them, although she’s seemed to maintain that Jamie was the major part of the treatment.

Regardless of her relationship with her folks, though, she’s at least got one person she can count on — her brother Bryan Spears:

“Britney has always been close with her brother. She invited him and his family to her wedding, and even though he wasn’t able to attend due to his previous obligation for his daughter’s elementary school graduation, he wished her the best. Bryan loves Britney and will always be there for her no matter what.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Will Britney make the moves to start reconciling with her mom? And if so, what does that mean for the rest of her family? Sound OFF with your thoughts (below).

